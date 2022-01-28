What are the odds of the Bengals winning the Super Bowl?

The Cincinnati Bengals’ cinderella postseason run culminates with a matchup against a team they already beat in the regular season. Regardless, the Bengals have an uphill climb as the Kansas City Chiefs have more playoff experience and are looking to establish a dynasty of their own by trying to get to the Super Bowl for 3 consecutive years.

Cincinnati has its own Super Bowl history, having played in two championship games in 1982 and 1989–both resulting losses to the San Francisco 49ers. A return to the big game, coupled with a win, would give the city of Cincinnati its biggest sports win since 1990, when the Cincinnati Reds won the MLB World Series.

Anand Nanduri ↗️ @NanduriNFL Joe Burrow inherited a 2-14 team, tore his ACL in the middle of his rookie season, and in his sophomore season he has the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game. Joe Burrow inherited a 2-14 team, tore his ACL in the middle of his rookie season, and in his sophomore season he has the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals have the highest odds of winning the Super Bowl.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals

Despite their confidence and talent, the Bengals have the highest odds of winning the Super Bowl at +850. Perhaps in part because they had to go through the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl (the Kansas City Chiefs). In fact, the Bengals also have higher odds than the San Francisco 49ers (+425). The 49ers earned the right to go to the playoffs in the last game of the season in an overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Bettors who place $100 on the Bengals can expect a payout of $850.00 if they win the title.

In the postseason, the Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders and then upset the top-seeded Tennessee Titans on their way to face their biggest challenge in Kansas City. Generally, the public loves an underdog story, and with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominating most sports coverage, the Bengals are the perfect David to the Chiefs’ Goliath.

PFF @PFF Joe Burrow had to call his own plays during the Titans game Joe Burrow had to call his own plays during the Titans game 😳 https://t.co/TIzAm369F4

The injury report this week for Cincinnati only listed defensive end Cam Sample as a nonparticipant in practice with a groin injury. The rookie pass rusher sat out of practice again on Thursday, but the rest of the team participated so expect quarterback Joe Burrow and company to be at relatively full strength heading into the game.

The over/under is set at a robust 54.5, which suggests a high-scoring game between the two offensive powerhouses.

Presumably, the Bengals will have to outgun their AFC counterparts to earn the right to play in their third Super Bowl in franchise history. With wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon at his disposal, Burrow should be able to go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes this weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

The AFC Championship game will be this Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium where the Bengals are 7-point underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Edited by David Nyland