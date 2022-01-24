×
Create
Notifications

WATCH: Arrowhead was at its loudest seeing Tom Brady lose to Rams on Chiefs' big screen

Anti-Brady fans cheer at Arrowhead Jumbotron - Credit: @NFL
Anti-Brady fans cheer at Arrowhead Jumbotron - Credit: @NFL
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 24, 2022 11:11 PM IST
Feature

Before the Chiefs-Bills game, Arrowhead Stadium was full of cheering anti-Tom Brady fans. It was not because of the players physically present on the field, but because of players thousands of miles away.

While waiting for the AFC divisional round game to start before their eyes, their attention was glued to seeing what would happen in the Rams-Buccaneers game.

Their television of choice was the massive jumbotron sitting on top of the stadium at each end. While watching Matthew Stafford lead a clutch playoff drive, the crowd roared in a fashion similar to what they were going to at the end of the Chiefs-Bills game.

WATCH: Chiefs fans' pre-game cheers were in preparation for their upcoming battle against Bills

The reaction from Arrowhead when the Rams won. #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/ImJU8m8PQx

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

As far as Mahomes fans were concerned, Sunday was one of the greatest days of their lives. Tom Brady lost in heartbreaking fashion and their team beat the Bills 42-36 thanks to a thrilling last-second drive down the field in 13 seconds.

Earlier this season, Mahomes was whalloped by the Bills, losing 38-20. So when Mahomes took to the field with only 13 seconds left in regulation, it looked hopeless.

However, one snap later, the team was halfway to field goal range. After another snap, the team was in field goal range.

One play later, the Chiefs forced overtime. After a lucky coin flip and (thanks to a massive oversight of overtime rules, according to most) another touchdown drive, the team made it to yet another AFC Championship game.

It will be Patrick Mahomes' fourth AFC Championship appearance in four years. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow will be playing in his first.

Put simply, it is clear who is going to have the advantage. The Chiefs lost to the Bengals during the regular season, but the margin was smaller against the Bengals than the Bills.

In the eyes of most, if Mahomes was going to miss the Super Bowl, it would be because of the Bills or Titans. Mahomes' detractors must now depend on Joe Burrow, who is making his first playoff run.

To this point, Burrow has beaten a Raiders team that was the first team to make the playoffs with an interim head coach since 1961. His other playoff win was against the Tennessee Titans, who were the top seed in the conference before being upset by the Bengals.

That was pretty cool! #ChiefsKingdom

While Burrow defeated Mahomes in the regular season, the AFC Championship is a much different setting that wil make it disproportionately tough for the Bengals.

Non-Chiefs fans will have to hope that the team stumbles into a trap game. Of course, calling an AFC Championship a trap game sounds ridiculous. But the playoffs have already been wildly ridiculous, as we have seen.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

With three games left in the season, who will advance to the final game of 2021?

Edited by LeRon Haire
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी