WATCH: Arrowhead was at its loudest seeing Tom Brady lose to Rams on Chiefs' big screen

Before the Chiefs-Bills game, Arrowhead Stadium was full of cheering anti-Tom Brady fans. It was not because of the players physically present on the field, but because of players thousands of miles away.

While waiting for the AFC divisional round game to start before their eyes, their attention was glued to seeing what would happen in the Rams-Buccaneers game.

Their television of choice was the massive jumbotron sitting on top of the stadium at each end. While watching Matthew Stafford lead a clutch playoff drive, the crowd roared in a fashion similar to what they were going to at the end of the Chiefs-Bills game.

NFL @NFL The reaction from Arrowhead when the Rams won. #NFLPlayoffs The reaction from Arrowhead when the Rams won. #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/ImJU8m8PQx

As far as Mahomes fans were concerned, Sunday was one of the greatest days of their lives. Tom Brady lost in heartbreaking fashion and their team beat the Bills 42-36 thanks to a thrilling last-second drive down the field in 13 seconds.

Earlier this season, Mahomes was whalloped by the Bills, losing 38-20. So when Mahomes took to the field with only 13 seconds left in regulation, it looked hopeless.

However, one snap later, the team was halfway to field goal range. After another snap, the team was in field goal range.

One play later, the Chiefs forced overtime. After a lucky coin flip and (thanks to a massive oversight of overtime rules, according to most) another touchdown drive, the team made it to yet another AFC Championship game.

It will be Patrick Mahomes' fourth AFC Championship appearance in four years. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow will be playing in his first.

Put simply, it is clear who is going to have the advantage. The Chiefs lost to the Bengals during the regular season, but the margin was smaller against the Bengals than the Bills.

In the eyes of most, if Mahomes was going to miss the Super Bowl, it would be because of the Bills or Titans. Mahomes' detractors must now depend on Joe Burrow, who is making his first playoff run.

To this point, Burrow has beaten a Raiders team that was the first team to make the playoffs with an interim head coach since 1961. His other playoff win was against the Tennessee Titans, who were the top seed in the conference before being upset by the Bengals.

While Burrow defeated Mahomes in the regular season, the AFC Championship is a much different setting that wil make it disproportionately tough for the Bengals.

Non-Chiefs fans will have to hope that the team stumbles into a trap game. Of course, calling an AFC Championship a trap game sounds ridiculous. But the playoffs have already been wildly ridiculous, as we have seen.

With three games left in the season, who will advance to the final game of 2021?

