NFL OROY favorite Ja'Marr Chase was once deemed not fit to be a WR

Cincinnati Bengals rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase has taken the NFL by storm this season. His connection with fellow LSU player Joe Burrow has been the catalyst for his incredible rookie season.

In his 17 games, the 21-year-old wideout was nearly unstoppable, catching 81 passes for 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as the Bengals secured a playoff birth.

He spoke to the media in the lead-up to the Bengals AFC Championship matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and stated that a former LSU coach didn't think he could make it as a wide receiver.

“Les Miles told me I couldn’t play receiver when I was coming out of high school, so that was something I had on my shoulders coming up,” Burrow said.

Ja'Marr Chase went on to reveal that he responded positively to the judgment and used it as motivation to keep working on his craft.

“Les Miles told me he thought I could play cornerback, I wasn’t really in full position at receiver yet,” Chase said. “So I just kept working at my craft [in the] offseason — waking up early in the mornings to work out. I just kept focused.”

Brandon Saho @BrandonSaho #Bengals #LSU What's something that motivated Ja'Marr Chase to be the player he is today? "Les Miles told me I couldn’t play receiver when I was coming out of high school..." @WLWT What's something that motivated Ja'Marr Chase to be the player he is today? "Les Miles told me I couldn’t play receiver when I was coming out of high school..." @WLWT #Bengals #LSU https://t.co/e5699LnoE6

It is now clear that Miles was wrong about the rookie sensation as he tormented numerous defensive backs on his way to being named in the Pro Bowl in his first season in the NFL.

Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow key to Bengals Super Bowl hopes

Chase has been sensational for the Bengals this season

The combination of the former LSU duo has been nearly unstoppable this season and they hold the fate of the organization in their hands on Sunday.

Coming up against the much vaunted offensive firepower of the Chiefs, the Bengals is going to have to put up points. Chase has gone past 100 yards receiving in two playoff games this season and will need to do so once again if the Bengals have a shot at progressing to the NFL's penultimate game of the year.

PFF Draft @PFF_College Ja’Marr Chase: Leads all players in 20+ yard touchdown catches this season Ja’Marr Chase: Leads all players in 20+ yard touchdown catches this season💨 https://t.co/5pDSoXfb6L

Burrow was sacked eight times against the Titans in the Divisional Round, so the Bengals offensive line needs to give the young quarterback time to throw to his favorite target.

The Bengals will need to play on the outside to stretch the Kansas City defense, but Burrow needs time to allow his receivers to get downfield. Not many people's choice to make it deep into the playoffs, but the Bengals are riding a huge wave of momentum.

The Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ



JA'MARR CHASE HAS 180 YARDS AND 3 TOUCHDOWNS JA'MARR CHASE HAS 180 YARDS AND 3 TOUCHDOWNS 🔥 https://t.co/yECPyHtPSZ

Also Read Article Continues below

If the Bengals are to get to the Super Bowl, then Chase and Burrow are going to have to lead the way. What a story it has the potential to be.

Edited by David Nyland