Ja'Marr Chase claps back at Chiefs players for doing the griddy celebration

Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow made believers out of the Baltimore Ravens last week, and this past week, the Cincinnati Bengals duo had to make believers out of the Kansas City Chiefs, too, who came into the game on a long winning streak.

But that didn't phase the upstart Bengals. Although they fell behind early, they came back and beat the Chiefs in overtime by a score of 34-31.

During the game, a Chiefs defender mocked Ja'Marr Chase's griddy celebration, which naturally didn't sit well with the wide receiver.

So when Chase scored his touchdown, it was time for a little payback. Ja'Marr Chase showed them how it's really done.

Chase ended up with 266 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs, winning the AFC North in the process and entering the playoffs.

Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow made believers of the Ravens

Just a week earlier, the Bengals made believers out of the Baltimore Ravens after their defensive coordinator Wink Martindale made disparaging comments about Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow. According to an article on Saturday Down South, "Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale doesn’t seem to be impressed by either Burrow or Chase and said this about the former LSU stars, now teammates with the Bengals:

According to the article, Martindale said:

Ravens DC Wink Martindale said he will not double/triple team Ja'Marr Chase like he did Davante Adams."Adams is one of the top 2 receivers in the league and he's not No. 2. Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame QB, and I don't think we're ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe (Burrow)."

Martindale basically said Burrow wasn't Hall of Fame material yet and that Ja'Marr Chase wasn't even one of the top two receivers in the league. Neither comment sat well with the players, so they went off, at least, on the field.

Burrow threw for over 500 yards and 4 touchdowns; meanwhile, Chase went for over 100 yards receiving in that game. There are some new young guns in town, and they are the Bengals, and everyone in the AFC needs to take notice.

The 10-6 Bengals are a young and dangerous team, and they are not to be mocked or overlooked by any team as the Chiefs and Ravens have found out recently.

The Bengals have bounced back from a disastrous 2020 season after suffering numerous injuries, including losing Burrow to a knee injury last year in his rookie season.

In hindsight, this may have prompted the Bengals to improve their offensive line and protect their franchise quarterback.

It also didn't hurt that the team drafted Chase, a former teammate of Burrow at LSU. The deadly combination of the two has given NFL defenses nightmares, especially of late.

The Kansas City Chiefs might be the best team in the AFC, but they were put on notice Sunday that their march to the Super Bowl won't be an easy one. The Bengals are young, good and healthy.

They also proved they can go toe-to-toe with the AFC champs and have just as much firepower as they do.

