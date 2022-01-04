"If I speak I'm in big trouble" - Chiefs HC Andy Reid displeased with contentious penalty calls during Bengals clash

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is the latest to voice his complaints about the National Football League's officiating. The Kansas City Chiefs lost a narrow encounter to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon 34-31 by a game-winning field goal.

The Kansas City Chiefs were penalized a whopping ten times on Sunday afternoon. One would imagine that Reid didn't expect that from his squad or the officiating crew.

The calls towards the end of the game, however, were the ones that really seemed to have irked coach Reid the most.

“I’d like to comment on each one, but I don’t want to be fined,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Did the referees cost the Chiefs a win over Bengals?

As time wound down on Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals had the ball and were driving down the field. The Bengals could have failed at converting a fourth-down call, but the referees chose to offset a holding call allowing them to keep the ball.

The referees also called a penalty on Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed for illegal hands to the face. That gave the Bengals enough time to run down the clock and kick the game-winning field goal.

While Andy Reid says that he doesn't want to say anything because it will get him fined by the National Football League, he wouldn't be the first influential person in the league to voice their frustration over officiating this year.

There have been several questionable calls throughout this NFL season that have changed the outcome for many teams.

For the Chiefs, the loss also cost them the first seed in the AFC standings with just one game remaining in regular-season play.

Maintaining the top seed would ensure a first round bye, which is probably one of the many reasons why Andy Reid was so frustrated.

The Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West, but are still trying to get the best playoff seeding possible. Could the Chiefs and Bengals meet again in the playoffs?

That remains to be seen in the weeks to come as the NFL enters the final week of the regular season.

The Chiefs will play the Broncos in Week 18 and the Bengals will play the Browns in their respective season finales.

