NFL fans left stunned after number of questionable refereeing decisions during Rams-Seahawks clash 

NFL officiating has been inconsistent all season long. There have been very few games in which NFL referees have actually been commended for their calls. Throughout the extended Week 15 schedule, there have been many questionable calls that were able to shift momentum from one team to another.

The NFC West divisional matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, which took place on Tuesday evening, was no different. Several calls, including a missed pass interference call, had fans taking to social media to voice their concerns about the NFL officiating crew led by head referee Shawn Hochuli, whose crew has been under scrutiny several times this season.

NFL fans stunned after controversial calls in Rams/Seahawks divisional showdown

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday night at SoFi Stadium, two days later than originally scheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Rams. The fact that the Rams had two additional days to get some of their key players out of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols already had some fans up in arms even before kickoff.

SB Nation @SBNation The Rams got away with this, which should have been pass interference



Feels like we've seen that before

Late in the second half, after already having a questionable false start call on Rashaad Penny, it was 4th and 6 in Rams territory, and quarterback Russell Wilson threw a deep pass to DeeJay Dallas. There was an obvious pass interference call missed on Rams linebacker Ernest Jones. The contact between Dallas and Jones led to an incomplete pass and no call on the pass interference.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Wow the non-PI on that Deejay Dallas catch is the new worst call of the 2021 season. Unbelievable!

To add insult to injury, Dallas kicked the football out of frustration and was flagged for Unsportsmalike Conduct, and this cost the Seahawks 15 yards.

Computer Cowboy @benbbaldwin Game-changing defensive holding call on Seattle that negates a stop on 3rd & 12 and leads to a Rams touchdown.



I don't know about this one

The call was so obvious that FOX turned to former NFL referee Dean Blandino who said that it was a missed call.

Computer Cowboy @benbbaldwin You'll never see a more obvious pass interference than this.



No call.

Many NFL fans also compared the missed pass interference call on the Rams to a similar one between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs in 2018. This was the same season that the Rams made it to the playoffs.

The NFL officials also called a defensive holding call on Seahawks cornerback Bless Austin on 3rd and 12, allowing the Rams to continue with the drive and not force a punt.

Field Gulls @FieldGulls Oh come on. A defensive hold on 3rd and 12 on Bless Austin.

Shea Berend @sheadawgy Don't mind losing, but not at the hand of the officials. Just a bad taste in my mouth. Anyways, #Seahawks finally have a losing season. Once Russ got hurt it was pretty inevitable, hopefully this leads to the big changes we need!

There were also NFL fans who said that the Shawn Hochuli-led officiating crew shouldn't be chosen to call playoff games becasue these call are so important.

Branden @ThatBrandenGuy



Branden @ThatBrandenGuy

It really felt like there was no way to beat the Raiders on thanksgiving. Nothing mattered. @NotToBeTrite If Shawn Hochuli is selected as one of the "top crews" and allowed to ref the playoffs, I will know the NFL is in on fixing games.

As a refresher, this is the same NFL officiating crew that called the Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Thanksgiving afternoon and also made questionable calls.

The NFL is unlikely to make any changes to this crew, but they could prevent them from officiating any playoff games this season.

