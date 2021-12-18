NFL Week 15 schedule change: Seahawks, Washington, Raiders, Browns games moved to later dates

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the sports world hard, yet again the NFL finds itself dealing with its consequences. After months of keeping the spread of the virus controlled, the National Football League has had over 100 positive cases just this week.

At the start of the 2021 season, the NFL said that they wouldn't be moving or postponing any games unless the spread could be controlled on teams. That has happened with the Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Rams, causing both of their Week 15 matchups to be moved and sending the NFL into a stir.

Why are NFL Week 15 games being rescheduled?

The Washington Football Team has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak all week. After last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it was determined that a Tier 3 staff member had not only tested positive but also had the new Omicron variant. Since then backup quarterback Kyle Allen and starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke have headlined the list of over 20 Washington players who are on the COVID-19/Reserve List.

The Los Angeles Rams have high-profile players like wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and linebacker Von Miller currently on the list and have been forced to leave their practice facility and work remotely this week in order to prevent further spread. The Rams were scheduled to host the Seattle Seahawks this week which has now put their schedule for this week in flux.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL now discussing switching Seahawks at Rams to Tuesday, per sources. NFL now discussing switching Seahawks at Rams to Tuesday, per sources.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski as well as quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, just to name a few, have also tested positive for the virus. The Browns were set to host the Raiders, and as the Las Vegas players were headed for the airport, they were stopped in their tracks with a postponement.

NFL Week 15 updated schedule

With the newly revamped schedule due to the postponed games, here comes some weekday football that every NFL fan should enjoy during the upcoming holiday week.

NFL Week 15 Schedule-Monday December 20, 2021:

Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

TV Channel and Time: NFL Network at 5:00 PM EST

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium

Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago bears (already scheduled MNF game)

TV Channel and Time: ESPN at 8:00 PM EST

NFL Week 15 Schedule-Tuesday December 21, 2021:

Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

TV Channel and Time: FOX at 7:00 PM EST

Location: SoFi Stadium

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Seahawks at Rams switched to Tuesday at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT, per sources. Seahawks at Rams switched to Tuesday at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT, per sources.

Game: Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles

TV Channel and Time: FOX at 7:00 PM EST

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

