5 big-name NFL players who have test positive for COVID-19 this week ft. Odell Beckham Jr, Christian McCaffrey and more

On Monday, NFL teams placed 36 players (including 25 on an active roster and 11 practice squad players) on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to positive tests. The additions are the largest since the reserve list’s creation in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Of the players, several notable players landed on the list, and their status means their availability for Week 15 is in doubt. Depending on the vaccination status of players, some have the possibility of returning earlier than others. For instance, vaccinated players can return from the COVID-19 reserve list by obtaining two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

5 big-name NFL players who are on the COVID-19 list for Week 15

#5 - Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey

The star running back for the Panthers is already dealing with an ankle injury and was previously designated as out for the rest of the season. The COVID designation is just icing on the cake of a lost season for the talented RB. With the Panthers' slim playoff hopes dwindling by the week, McCaffrey can only heal up and prepare for the 2022 NFL season.

#4 - Jaylen Ramsey, DB, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jaylen Ramsey

The Rams’ star cornerback landing on the COVID list resulted in him missing Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams won the game, but for Week 15 against NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks, it remains to be seen whether Ramsey can join the team.

