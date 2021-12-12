5 NFL stars set to miss Week 14 games due to COVID

Every week of the 2021 NFL season, players have missed games due to Covid. Week 14 will be no different. Several NFL players from around the league will be on the Covid list, meaning that they will be unavailable for their teams' Week 14 game. Here are five of the biggest stars who will not play this week due to Covid restrictions.

Players set to miss NFL Week 14 due to Covid

#1 - WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen is quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite weapon in the Los Angeles Chargers' passing game. Allen leads the entire team in targets, receptions and receiving yards but will miss Week 14 against the New York Giants. Their other top wide receiver, Mike Williams, is also questionable for this game but he is trending towards playing.

Daniel Popper @danielrpopper Keenan Allen (COVID) is OUT for Sunday, per Brandon Staley. Keenan Allen (COVID) is OUT for Sunday, per Brandon Staley.

#2 - RB Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Rams placed RB Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Rams placed RB Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Los Angeles Rams have a crucial game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. The Rams desperately need a win if they want to remain in the NFC West division race. Unfortunately, they will have to proceed without their top running back, Darrell Henderson Jr. Sony Michel who carried the load in Week 13, will get the start this week as well.

