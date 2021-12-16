Missed calls by refs lead Bills Mafia to donate to Visually Impaired Charity

The Buffalo Bills suffered a tough 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon and it wasn't without controversy.

The referees were criticized for missing penalties that fans thought they should have made. And when it comes to Bills Mafia, they let their feelings be known about everything, good or bad.

One of the most charitable fan bases in the entire National Football League, Bills Mafia, decided to make something good out of a disappointing loss.

The fan base has been donating to "Visually Impaired Advancement," a foundation that helps those with impaired sight.

While the referees don't have any known visual impariment, it's a way for Bills fans to make a statement about the poor officiating and the missed calls that were visible to everyone else and give back to a charity that does good work.

Bills Mafia donates thousands of dollars to Visually Impaired foundation

The Bills Mafia is known for their charitable ways. After quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother died last year, fans gave $17 donations to the Children's Hospital that Allen works with as a way of paying their respects.

When Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL on Thanksgiving and was ruled out for the remainder of the season, Bills fans donated more than $100,000 in his name to the Food Bank of Northern Louisiana, where White is from.

Now, with their anger over the referees' missed calls against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Bills fans have already donated over $18,000 to Visually Impaired Advancement.

Fans donated in $17 increments, which is Josh Allen's number. While there were many missed opportunities for referees to throw a flag, it was the missed pass interference on Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs that really aggravated fans the most.

The idea came about when a fan tweeted, asking how he could make this situation better. Another fan responded, jokingly saying that he should donate to a 'blind charity for the refs.'

While this won't help the Bills situation or their loss on Sunday, fans are showing that it's more than football that they care about.

The donations that the Bills are sending to the foundation will help those who do indeed have visual impairment and their quality of life every day.

The Buffalo Bills will now try and turn the page and focus on their upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

