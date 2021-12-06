New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots at Bills Stadium in a critical AFC East divisional battle on Monday Night Football.

The Patriots are on a six-game winning streak, the longest in the NFL. A seventh against the Bills on Monday will not only see them take control of the divisional title race but also prove their legitimacy as Super Bowl contenders.

The Bills are the defending AFC East champions and will not yield the title with ease. Their form has been up-and-down this season, but it won't matter if they can get the job done at home on Monday night.

Ahead of a fascinating contest, check out the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills injury report for Monday Night Football

New England Patriots

Player Position Injury Game Status Ronnie Perkins LB Illness Out David Andrew C Shoulder Questionable Christian Barmore DT Knee Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable Brandon Bolden RB Knee Questionable Trent Brown OL Calf Questionable Nick Folk K Left Knee Questionable Gunner Olszewski WR Ankle Questionable

The Patriots have no major injury concerns heading into their Monday night clash against the Bills. Linebacker Ronnie Perkins is the only player who won't be traveling to Orchard Park. He misses out due to illness.

The Patriots have listed seven players as questionable, but none are expected to miss the game on Monday. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (ribs) is the only player whose participation could be thwarted by injury.

Buffalo Bills

Player Position Injury Game Status Cody Ford G Bicep Questionable Reggie Gilliam FB Ankle Questionable Efe Obada DE Hip Questionable

The Bills have listed only three players on their injury report.

Guard Cody Ford (bicep) was a full participant in practice throughout the week and is expected to suit up on Monday night. Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) was a limited participant on Friday and Saturday, much like his projected involvement in the game against the Patriots.

Defensive end Efe Obada (hip) was a full participant in practice on Saturday and should be good to go for Monday night.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills starting lineup for Monday Night Football

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Damien Harris | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Ted Karras

DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Chase Winovich | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills | S - Adrian Phillips, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk | P - Jake Bailey

Buffalo Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edwards, A.J. Klein | CB - Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar