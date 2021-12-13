Josh Allen injury: What happened to Bills QB?

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered a painful defeat to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. To add injury to insult, the Bills quarterback is now on injury watch.

What happened to Josh Allen and could his new ailment affect the push to the playoffs?

Josh Allen's new injury update

Josh Allen finished the game against the Buccaneers but walked into his post-game press conference in a walking boot. According to Ian Rapoport, it was hardly a good sign, but Allen gave the impression that he wasn't going to let it keep him off the field.

They are calling the injury a case of mild turf toe. However, this is the initial diagnosis and more tests will happen later today to find out the extent of the damage.

Allen was able to walk on the boot and was not on crutches.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: More on #Bills QB Josh Allen's foot, while Washington QB Taylor Heinicke suffered a knee injury that he told reporters should be good enough to start on Sunday. From @GMFB: More on #Bills QB Josh Allen's foot, while Washington QB Taylor Heinicke suffered a knee injury that he told reporters should be good enough to start on Sunday. https://t.co/QmQm8beiX4

Turf toe is reportedly an extremely painful injury, but as a young, scrambling quarterback, Allen has played through pain before and will continue to do so.

Of course, Allen was still riding the residual adrenaline rush from an overtime game against the greatest quarterback of all time. Today, the pain could be a bit more than Allen anticipated.

Alaina Getzenberg @agetzenberg Josh Allen entering his postgame press conference in a walking boot. Josh Allen entering his postgame press conference in a walking boot. https://t.co/akdmTqLrTB

Despite Allen's confidence, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is likely readying himself for anything. If Allen's mobility is compromised, Trubisky's usage as a gadget piece to make up for the decrease in mobility makes some level of sense.

If Allen can't run as well with the injury, Trubisky could be brought in to run quarterback reads in relief.

In other words, the Bills would use Allen's arm and Trubisky's legs. It is unclear how long the injury will linger for, but Trubisky has a modicum of playoff experience if needed.

That said, at this point, Allen will likely play through the injury and minimize practice time in an effort to heal. However, the Bills have to be careful.

The Bills have lost three of their last four games and sit dangerously low in the wild card seeding. If they don't get back on the winning train, they'll be left behind.

However, if they ride Allen too hard and he further injures himself, they are almost guaranteed to miss the playoffs.

The Bills are 7-6 and sliding slowly down the AFC playoff seeding. While they have come close, the Bills have been reliably unreliable against playoff-level opponents.

The Bills face the Panthers, Patriots, Falcons and Jets to round out the regular season. Will they make the playoffs?

