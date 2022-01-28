What are the odds of the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from making a 3rd straight Super Bowl appearance. The only other teams to have that distinction are the Miami Dolphins (1971 - 1973), the Buffalo Bills (1990 - 1993) and the New England Patriots (2016 - 2018).

If the Chiefs were to win the Super Bowl, it would be their second championship in three years (the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021). The way things are set up, the Chiefs have to go through the Cincinnati Bengals and could either meet the Rams again in the Super Bowl or face the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs have the lowest odds of winning the Super Bowl.

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Currently, the Kansas City Chiefs have the lowest odds out of the four remaining teams to win the Super Bowl at +120. They are the favorite to win it all, and bettors who place $100 at +120 can expect a payout of $120.00 if they do win the title. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company will be looking to establish the newest Super Bowl dynasty since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Although the team is looking for its third consecutive Super Bowl berth, the Chiefs hope to avoid repeating their last Super Bowl performance. They failed to score a touchdown in their 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This past offseason, the Chiefs revamped their entire offense so they will be looking to give Mahomes more time to throw against potential tough defenses left in contention, including the Bengals, the Rams, and the 49ers.

Running back Darrel Williams has been dealing with a toe injury and did not play in last week’s win over the Buffalo Bills. He did participate in practice Wednesday, so the Chiefs should expect to have him back to help boost the rushing group. Patrick Mahomes should have his full complement of offensive weapons for the matchup with the Bengals, including tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu left last week’s game with a concussion but did manage to return to practice on Thursday. Mathieu would still need to clear concussion protocols before being able to play this Sunday. If he is able to play, his presence will be a big boost for the Chiefs’ defense who will have to deal with quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon.

Heading into the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs are 7-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will take place on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium.

