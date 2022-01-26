NFL Rumors: Chiefs look to pry JuJu Smith-Schuster away from Steelers

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made the decision to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season on a one-year deal. He made the choice to return to the team that drafted him, even though he had received more lucrative contract offers and multi-year deals from other teams.

Although the 25 year old suffered what was thought to be a season-ending shoulder injury early in the 2021 season, he was able to return to the Steelers to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

With the star wideout now fully healthy, he is also once again a free agent entering this offseason. Although he has said that he would love to return to the Steel City, there are rumors that he may want to sign with another AFC team.

NFL Rumors: Will WR JuJu Smith-Schuster sign with the Chiefs?

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Last offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs offered wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster a one-year deal worth $8 million along with $3 million in incentives. After consideration, he chose to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal worth $8 million, but without the extra incentives that the Chiefs were offering.

Steelers Depot 7⃣ @Steelersdepot JuJu Smith-Schuster on Jan 17th: “It would be nice to stay here and to play with these guys again, same coaches and everyone. So yeah, it would be nice to stay for another four years.” #Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster on Jan 17th: “It would be nice to stay here and to play with these guys again, same coaches and everyone. So yeah, it would be nice to stay for another four years.” #Steelers

His loyalty to the Steelers brought him back for another season, but it seems that this offseason his thought process may change.

NFL insiders believe the wide receiver is interested in signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. So, what may have brought about this change of heart?

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seems to have officially ended his playing career, although he hasn't formally said the words himself.

With the uncertainty of who will take over as the starting quarterback for the Steelers, it looks as if that may drive one of Roethlisberger's favorite targets the last few seasons to play elsewhere.

Matt Freed @mattfreedpghpg JuJu Smith-Schuster is in the house to take on the Chiefs. JuJu Smith-Schuster is in the house to take on the Chiefs. https://t.co/4BGV4k2cRv

And, if given the opportunity to add a solid option at WR2, the Kansas City Chiefs will likely offer a lucrative deal to the young wide receiver again this offseason.

The Chiefs' offensive scheme would also suit JuJu Smith-Schuster quite well and give him an opportunity to play with a contender with more stability than the Pittsburgh Steelers can offer him entering the 2022 NFL season.

Due to the shoulder injury, Smith-Schuster had just 15 receptions for 129 yards and no touchdowns this season. Now, fully healthy and with a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, he could likely flourish in that system.

In his career, he has 3,855 receing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Edited by LeRon Haire