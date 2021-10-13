NFL Fantasy Football Week 6: 3 Replacements for WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn't been much of a factor in fantasy football in 2021, but now he has zero value with a season-ending shoulder surgery. JuJu Smith-Schuster had just one target against the Denver Broncos on Sunday in the first half before suffering the injury, taking him out for the rest of the game.

Head coach Mike Tomlin announced it was a dislocated shoulder, leading to surgery that will end his season. Smith-Schuster didn't have a touchdown in 2021 and had just 129 yards entering Week 5. If he was on your fantasy football roster, you were likely looking for a way to dump him. You can now drop him on IR and here are three wide receivers to seek out as a replacement.

Three replacements for WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in fantasy football

#1 - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Jon Poole @JonPooleDET Amon-Ra St. Brown had the 6th-highest average separation in Week 5 at 4.5 yardsper, @NextGenStats Amon-Ra St. Brown had the 6th-highest average separation in Week 5 at 4.5 yardsper, @NextGenStats

The rookie wide receiver got off to a slow start along with the rest of the Detroit Lions. He hauled in six catches for 70 yards in Week 4 and followed it up this week with seven catches and 65 yards. After two straight games with 13 points in fantasy football, Amon-Ra St. Brown is looking to fill in at WR2 and should be viewed as a rising prospect and a top-40 wide receiver. He should be available in most leagues and it's not too late to snag him off waivers.

#2 - James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

𝙇𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙤𝙣²² @NajeeEra it’s james washington time it’s james washington time https://t.co/AXUnZfOxCr

A quick fix to your fantasy football roster is to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster with his backup. James Washington has been disgruntled with his role on the offense and should be available for Week 6 despite his groin injury. Washington will have a starting role with Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson as Pittsburgh's offense starts to gain some momentum. Washington could end up as a steady option in fantasy football.

#3 - Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals rookie is still fighting for the WR2 role with Christian Kirk, but he's becoming a future star. Rondale Moore has 270 yards and one touchdown in five games, with double-digit fantasy football scores in three games. Even if Moore has a bad week or two, he's bound to bounce back and still be a better option than JuJu Smith-Schuster was for your team. As long as Kyler Murray continues to thrive in 2021, any of his weapons are at least good FLEX options.

