NFL Twitter reacts to former Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette being cut

It was just a matter of "when" rather than "if" the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with cornerback Damon Arnette.
Damon Arnette is just another on a growing list of people from the Raiders' organization who have found themselves in hot water. The first was former head coach Jon Gruden with his old emails that contained racist and misogynistic comments. Last week saw wide receiver Henry Ruggs cause a fatal car crash while recklessly driving intoxicated. Damon Arnette is the third incident in a month for the Raiders. Arnette was recently handed a lawsuit for a hit-and-run from a year ago where the woman he reportedly hit is suing for $92,000 in damages while suffering several injuries. To make things worse, a video surfaced of Arnette threatening to kill someone while waving around an assault rifle. If the lawsuit doesn't affect his NFL career, the video will surely bring some fire.
WARNING: The video below contains language that may be NSFW
The Raiders announced they were releasing Damon Arnette on Monday morning, just a few days after the video went viral on social media. Fans on Twitter have expressed how much the Raiders have imploded lately, and there have been some outrageous takes.
NFL Twitter weighs in on the Raiders' situation
All jokes aside, the Las Vegas Raiders are spiraling quickly after looking like contenders earlier in the season. The morale in the locker room must be at an all-time low since the team moved to Las Vegas. Losing two key starters last week didn't help either.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
The Raiders are still a team to keep an eye on to see how the rest of their season unfolds. There's still a chance they could become a wildcard team in the playoffs. One thing is for sure, though, and that's the fact that Las Vegas have several large needs when the draft comes around.