NFL Twitter reacts to former Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette being cut

It was just a matter of "when" rather than "if" the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with cornerback Damon Arnette.

Damon Arnette is just another on a growing list of people from the Raiders' organization who have found themselves in hot water. The first was former head coach Jon Gruden with his old emails that contained racist and misogynistic comments. Last week saw wide receiver Henry Ruggs cause a fatal car crash while recklessly driving intoxicated. Damon Arnette is the third incident in a month for the Raiders. Arnette was recently handed a lawsuit for a hit-and-run from a year ago where the woman he reportedly hit is suing for $92,000 in damages while suffering several injuries. To make things worse, a video surfaced of Arnette threatening to kill someone while waving around an assault rifle. If the lawsuit doesn't affect his NFL career, the video will surely bring some fire.

WARNING: The video below contains language that may be NSFW

BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER @B1ackSchefter Raiders CB Damon Arnette waving a gun around and threatening to kill somebody Raiders CB Damon Arnette waving a gun around and threatening to kill somebody https://t.co/kK4ZGFN0Oi

The Raiders announced they were releasing Damon Arnette on Monday morning, just a few days after the video went viral on social media. Fans on Twitter have expressed how much the Raiders have imploded lately, and there have been some outrageous takes.

NFL Twitter weighs in on the Raiders' situation

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes The Raiders 2020 Draft will go down as the worst in NFL history:



R1 Henry Ruggs: Prison

R1 Damon Arnette: Cut

R3 Lynn Bowden: Traded, 0 snaps

R3 Bryan Edwards: Starting WR

R3 Tanner Muse: Cut, 0 snaps

R4 John Simpson: Backup

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Oct. 8: First Gruden emails leak



Oct. 10: Gruden coaches vs CHI, lose 20-9



Oct. 11: More emails leak, Gruden resigns



Nov. 2: Henry Ruggs charged with DUI resulting in death. Ruggs cut



Nov. 6: Video shows Damon Arnette flashing guns.



All jokes aside, the Las Vegas Raiders are spiraling quickly after looking like contenders earlier in the season. The morale in the locker room must be at an all-time low since the team moved to Las Vegas. Losing two key starters last week didn't help either.

The Raiders are still a team to keep an eye on to see how the rest of their season unfolds. There's still a chance they could become a wildcard team in the playoffs. One thing is for sure, though, and that's the fact that Las Vegas have several large needs when the draft comes around.

