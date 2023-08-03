Training camp isn't for the faint-hearted and with the Dallas Cowboys in full-go mode, Trevon Diggs and Dak Prescott were heard trash-talking each other. We won't repeat what was said by Diggs, but many fans and national media are at a loss for words because of it.

With roster spots up for grabs and players wanting to put their best foot forward, the competitive juices get flowing, and that's what happened with Diggs and Prescott. The fact that the national media has made a mountain out of this molehill is not surprising.

Diggs was asked if he has respect for Prescott, and his answer was very pointed (via The Athletic's Jon Machota):

“Stay out of our business. People don’t need to worry about what we got going on, our relationship, my relationship with my brother. Dak is the leader of our team. He’s going to go out there and have a great year. I have the utmost respect for Dak.”

On people who say he doesn’t have respect… Trevon Diggs on trash talking with Dak Prescott during practice: “I feel like it makes practice fun. At the end of the day, that’s my brother. I love Dak to death. There nothing behind it. It’s just competitiveness, it’s just football.”On people who say he doesn’t have respect… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

“I feel like it makes practice fun. At the end of the day, that’s my brother. I love Dak to death. There nothing behind it. It’s just competitiveness, it’s just football.”

Trash-talking like that between Diggs and Prescott happens at most NFL practices, and several former players have stated as much, so this is nothing to worry about for Cowboys fans.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys eyeing Super Bowl glory

With a loaded roster and the NFC being the weakest in recent memory, many think the time is now for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to end their infamous NFC Championship drought.

Only the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are, for many, the only threats to Dallas (although don't discount Seattle). The Cowboys have a great chance at a deep playoff run with Dak Prescott at the wheel.

The additions of Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore filled two needs, and with the majority of the roster retained (aside from Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott, both of whom Dallas was fine with letting go), now is the time to produce.

Of course, there will always be some hesitancy simply because of the Cowboys' record in the postseason, but one thing is for sure: if that NFC Championship/Super Bowl drought is to end, then now is the time to do it.