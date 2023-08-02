Things are heating up in the Dallas Cowboys training camp, this time between Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs.

A Cowboys fan reshared a video wherein the cornerback had some unpleasant words for their quarterback. Meanwhile, Prescott responded by throwing the ball in Diggs’ direction.

The tweet’s caption reads:

“Trevon Diggs told Dak Prescott to “shut your b*tch a**pup” today at practice. Dak threw the football at Diggs as he jogged back to the defensive huddle… THIS TEAM IS WINNING THE DAMN SUPER BOWL!!!!”

He credited long-time Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill Jr. for the video.

With the regular season fast approaching, players’ competitive nature is starting to show during training camp. After all, even the starters are fighting for one of the 53 spots in their team’s final roster.

Nothing is guaranteed because relative unknowns can unseat marquee names because of their fantastic training camp. Therefore, everyone is fighting for every inch, making it hard to dial down their tenacity.

The altercation between Trevon Diggs and Dak Prescott isn’t new. It’s a regular occurrence during camps, especially during joint practices. But even if they are on the same team, the offense and the defense are on opposite sides of the ball.

The defense doesn’t want their offense to score. Conversely, the offense wants to torch the defense with a touchdown. Everything else is a by-product of their emotions.

Meanwhile, Diggs is keeping up his grit after signing a five-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys. He wants to be worthy of that massive deal, especially after a down season.

He only had three last season after leading the league with 11 touchdowns in 2021. His pass deflections also dropped from 21 to 14. Despite the lower numbers, he still earned a 2022 Pro Bowl selection.

Cowboys defense getting into Dak Prescott’s head?

Before the altercation between Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons made a dirty hit on the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

It’s standard protocol during training camp (and practices, for that matter) to refrain from hitting the quarterback. Otherwise, an untoward sack can cause injuries, making it harder to attain playoff aspirations.

However, Parsons flew towards Prescott and tackled him on his legs. Luckily, the Cowboys avoided a scare as Prescott came out injured, despite his lower extremities being exposed to the force of Parsons’ tackle.

Yes, the Cowboys defense ranked fifth in points allowed and third in sacks last season. But they’re better off channeling their anger to quarterbacks except Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, and Will Grier.