Trevon Diggs contract: Full breakdown of Cowboys CB's $97,000,000 deal

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs will be a member of the Dallas Cowboys for another five seasons. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news Tuesday afternoon that the team has agreed to a five-year deal with the star corner.

Diggs' new deal with the Cowboys will pay him $97 million. He will have the chance to make up to $104 million in incentives and is one of the league's highest-paying cornerbacks. His contract ($19.4 million a year) makes him tied for the fifth-highest-paid corner in the league with Marshon Lattimore.

Why Trevon Diggs is worth the money?

Trevon Diggs has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in the last two years. He's been named a Pro Bowler the last two seasons and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021.

In 2021, he led the league in interceptions with 11 while scoring two touchdowns. In three seasons, he's recorded 142 tackles, 17 interceptions, and 49 pass deflections.

Now, the franchise will look to shift their focus on extending WR CeeDee Lamb to a long-term deal and will have to keep in mind of paying Micah Parsons soon too.

