The Dallas Cowboys averted trouble after Micah Parsons made a low hit on Dak Prescott during one of their training camp sessions.

BroBible's NFL writer Dov Kleiman shared a video of Parsons tackling Prescott’s legs:

“Near Disaster for the #Cowboys season: Micah Parsons comes flying in for a sack, tries to pull up, but hits Dak low, knocking him down. Dak luckily avoided any injury.”

Kleiman credited Jon Machota, The Athletic's beat writer for the Cowboys, for the video.

This sequence led a fan to react:

“Dumba** rushing full speed at the QB knowing he can’t touch em this his fault”

Another Twitter user said:

“Can’t hit the QB in practice but god d*mn, that’s a dirty pass rush move…”

Here are more reactions to Parsons’ hit on Prescott during the Cowboys' training camp in Oxnard, California:

While the tackle is far from the thumb injury Prescott suffered last season, any tackle in the lower extremities could endanger their prospects this year.

Parsons practices as he plays, and his tenacity gave him 26.5 sacks in his first two seasons. He also has 149 tackles, six forced fumbles and six pass deflections in 2021 and 2022. Those numbers earned him First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections in both years.

But given that they are on the same page, fans will hope Parsons can dial it down to avoid any unfortunate injury.

Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott are entering critical contract years

After the 2023 season, Micah Parsons is eligible for a contract extension. Having another campaign like his first two seasons makes it a no-brainer for Jerry Jones to lock him up long-term.

But as a cushion for his mega-extension, the Dallas Cowboys will likely exercise their fifth-year option on Parsons, giving them two years before the second contract kicks in.

Beyond the contract talks, Parsons is undeniably one of the Cowboys’ leaders on defense. His mobility and perseverance helped a unit that ranked fifth in points allowed (20.1) and eighth in passing yards allowed (200.9) per game last season.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott also has two years left in his contract. However, there’s a potential out in his deal after the 2023 season. Therefore, the QB's performances this year will decide the franchise's decision for 2024.

Therefore, a steady performance from Prescott could lead to a contract extension. Key players like CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Tony Pollard could help the former Mississippi State standout prolong his tenure with Dallas.