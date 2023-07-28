Cowboys’ Dak Prescott reveals which NFL season ‘messed’ his head up

Dak Prescott has been to hell and back in a Cowboys uniform. That sort of attention comes with the job when you're under center in America's Team.

While he's had his fair share of scrutiny, Prescott recently revealed that one particular season 'messed his head up'.

Speaking to The Athletic's Jon Machota ahead of training camp, he said:

“The way my rookie year went, it kind of messed my head up. I didn’t think that it was going to be as hard as it’s been the six years following.

"But I don’t want anything that’s easy. I’ve never gotten anything easy in my life. I don’t ask for anything and I’m damn sure not going to start now.”

How many INTs did Dak Prescott have last year?

The Cowboys quarterback didn't quite have the best of years last season despite looking pretty damn solid in the early stages.

His numbers for 2022 make for particularly rough reading.

Last season, he was joint-top of the league lead in interceptions, tallying up all of 15. That number is all the more glaring when you account for the fact that he missed five games with a broken thumb.

When the Cowboys crashed out of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers, he was picked off two more times, drawing the curtains on what was once a promising season. Prior to last year, the QB never racked up more than 13 all season.

For what it's worth, Prescott has "guaranteed" that he's going to take care of business in 2023.

"I am going to lessen my interception numbers," he told reporters.

What's the latest on Dak Prescott's looming contract extension?

In 2021, Prescott signed a four-year extension with the Cowboys totaling $160 million.

Per OverTheCap, he's guaranteed to make $31 million this year, which will account for $49.1 million against Dallas' salary cap.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told ESPN that the franchise has a "plan" to extend his contract.

Owner Jerry Jones had a milder sense of urgency, stating that it "wasn't imperative," as things stand.