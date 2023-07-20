Jerry Jones: Cowboys will deliver 'capital punishment' after Commanders' $6,050,000,000 sale 

Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys have flattered to deceive in recent years. But that hasn't stopped the media-happy owner from delivering soundbites every now and then.

Jones' most recent one came on the eve of the NFL owners' meet in Minneapolis this week.

The 32 NFL owners are expected to vote on the finalization of the Washington Commanders' sale to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

Speaking while entering the vote, Jones said:

Jerry Jones on the Washington Commanders sale

Jones added that he's looking forward to the Cowboys going into Washington and delivering “capital punishment” this fall.

Latest update on the Washington Commanders sale

The NFL owners are expected to vote through the purchase of the Commanders to the Josh Harris led-group in the meeting later today.

The sale would bring an end to over two decades of strife and turmoil within the franchise. Of course, at least 24 of the 32 owners would have to vote in favour of the deal, though that is not expected to be an issue at this point.

Josh Harris' group is expected to pay a record-setting $6.05 billion for the Washington Commanders. It's worth noting that Dan Snyder purchased the team for $800 million from the Jack Kent Cooke estate in 1999.

The Commanders' sale would see it become the most expensive in NFL history, eclipsing the $4.65 billion paid for the Denver Broncos.

However, Harris' Commanders bid isn't the only NFL ownership news in the headlines.

Tom Brady has been in talks with Raiders owner Mark Davis for a slice of ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders. The retired quarterback has seemingly finalized the agreement with Davis, though the owners will have to vote it through.

Brady's deal for the Raiders is not expected to be settled alongside the Commanders sale.

In any case, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has finalized another purchase of a sports team. Earlier today, Brady announced that he's now the proud owner of a team in the E1 World Championship, an electric boat racing league.

