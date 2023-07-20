NFL owners meeting 2023: $6,050,000,000 decision on the agenda, but no Tom Brady call just yet 

The 2023 NFL owners meeting is scheduled for July 20 with one particularly eventful decision expected to be made in Minneapolis.

The Washington Commanders' $6.05 billion sale hangs in the balance with the NFL owners meeting in Minneapolis this week to potentially vote through the sale.

The sale of the franchise would mark the end of Dan Snyder's troubled stewardship, one that was marked with myriad allegations of sexual misconduct and fostering a toxic workplace.

NFL owners will meet in Minnesota for a league meeting to formally approve Josh Harris as the new owner of the

At long last, Dan Snyder will be out.@TomPelissero and @judybattista will be on the scene.

The league's finance committee reportedly met in June with an expectation to recommend approval of the sale to the group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owners Josh Harris. The group also consists of NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. The duo were reportedly eyeing the Denver Broncos earlier before being outbid by the Walton-Penner group.

MarkMaske @MarkMaske Roger Goodell's contract extension and Tom Brady's deal to be a limited partner in the Raiders are not likely to be resolved, sources say, when NFL owners have their special meeting scheduled for next Thursday in Minneapolis to discuss and potentially approve the Commanders sale.

NFL owners meeting 2023: Why Tom Brady will have to wait on Raiders decision

It's not exactly a well-kept secret that retired NFL legend Tom Brady is eyeballing a piece of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady has been open about his plans to buy a stake in the franchise, reportedly agreeing a deal with owner Mark Davis.

However, per Washington Post reporter Mark Maske, NFL owners are not expected to dicuss Brady's purchase of a minority stake.

Brady has already purchased a share in Davis' WNBA franchise, the Las Vegas Aces.

At least 24 NFL owners will have to approve Brady's involvement to formalize the sale, though reports claim that the retired QB's ownership is not likely to lead to any hitches.

Another topic of discussion that isn't likely to be resolved this week is a possible extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Because they’re publicly owned, the Packers must release their finances. The Green Bay Packers announce they received $374.4 million in national revenue from the NFL last season. Multiply that by 32 and that means the NFL distributed $11.98 billion to its teams (up from $11.1B).Because they’re publicly owned, the Packers must release their finances. pic.twitter.com/JAyVUZE6Eq

Goodell has delivered the goods in recent years, skyrocketing the NFL's commercial value. In fact, the Packers' latest figures detail that the league paid out $374.4 million in national revenue this past season.

He also worked out a deal with Google's YouTube TV starting this year. The deal will pay over $2 billion every year for seven years, bringing the NFL closer to its $25 billion goal.

