NFL’s $25,000,000,000 revenue goal delivering concrete proof of Roger Goodell’s CV

Roger Goodell will be entering his 18th season as the NFL commissioner, overseeing the massive growth of the league. Back in 2010, Goodell stated he wanted the NFL to meet the revenue goal of $25 billion by the year 2027.

It seems that the commissioner might be getting closer to accomplishing the goal.

Per Forbes, the NFL took in almost $12 billion in domestic revenue with Amazon’s $1.2 billion media rights deal for “Thursday Night Football” that started last season. This was an increase of seven percent over the $11.1 billion generated the year before.

The NFL probably moved in on $20 billion in overall revenue in 2022 with teams’ local earnings factoring in. That amount will likely see a bigger boost as YouTube is now the sole provider of "NFL Sunday Ticket" starting this season.

YouTube is paying $2 billion yearly versus DirecTV’s $1.5 billion fee. Roger Goodell and the league reportedly have the choice to opt out of every media deal after seven years. Doing so could probably see more of a surge in revenue, which would the NFL even closer to the $25 billion objective.

Goodell took over Paul Tagliabue in September 2006 as the 18th NFL Commissioner. The journey to his ascension as commissioner started in 1982 and worked his way up the ranks of the NFL administration. In 2001, he became NFL's executive vice president and CEO, working alongside Tagliabue.

His tenure has not been without controversies, including his handling of domestic violence cases and the initial suspension of then-Baltimore Ravens star Ray Rice in 2014.

Goodell was also under fire for his dealing with players protesting police brutality and inequality during the national anthem back in 2016.

Exploring Roger Goodell's salary: How much money does the NFL Commissioner make?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Over the last fiscal two years, Roger Goodell and his salary was nearly $128 million. This amount is in large part for helping the NFL owners get a new 10-year labor deal with the players in March 2020.

That deal also locked up media contracts in excess of $100 billion in worth over the next decade. The 64-year-old's $63.9 million salary towers over other commissioners like Adam Silver of the NBA ($10 million) and Rob Manfred of MLB ($17.5 million).

Previously, the compensation committee suggested the commissioner's salary that went to the full ownership to sign. It's now shaped to depend mostly on performance-based incentives and not guaranteed salaries. Goodell's current contract is set to expire next year, but an extension could be on the table.

