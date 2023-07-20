Tom Brady’s next move in the spotlight: After $375,000,000 Fox deal, retired QB crowned owner in E1 World Championship

Tom Brady's next move has been anticipated for quite some time, but this is left field even for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

The Patriots legend made a major announcement this week, crowning himself the owner of a team in the E1 World Championship, an electric boat racing league.

In the announcement, Brady said:

“The boats look amazing. 100 kilometers an hour. They’re so very sleek and cool and modern, exactly what you’d think for electric racing boats on water. There’s similar values of what E1 is all about in what I’ve believed in as well. We want to leave the world a better place than when we came into it."

Earlier this year, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal became an owner in the league. The championship was founded by Alejandro Agag, founder of the electric Formula E and Extreme E motor racing and off-road series.

Red Bull's Formula One driver Sergio Perez also has a team, while Chelsea Football Club legend Didier Drogba has also purchased one.

When will the E1 World Championship begin?

According to multiple reports, the season will begin in Jeddah next year. It will also feature races in Venice, Monaco and Rotterdam with more venues to be announced later.

While there's no race planned in the USA for now, those are expected to be finalized by 2025.

What is Tom Brady's next NFL move?

After racking up a net worth of a reported $300 million, Brady signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports to step into the broadcasting booth from 2024 onwards.

That's not all.

He also has an agreement with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis for a slice of the franchise. Earlier this year, Brady purchased a similar stake in the Las Vegas Aces, also owned by Davis.

