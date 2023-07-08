Emily Ratajkowski and Tom Brady report sees fans dump on retired QB’s family man image

Tom Brady received special attention from the former actress and model, Emily Ratajkowski, after he was seen partying at Michael Rubin's Hamptons Fourth of July White Party.

Instead of spending time with Kim Kardashian, whom he had been heavily linked with for the last few months, he allegedly spent the evening with the makeup mogul's friend Ratajkowski.

One source close to Daily Mail even wondered why the former Bucs quarterback was romantically linked with Kardashian when he openly preferred the model's company. They said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't know why there are all these rumors about Brady and Kim Kardashian – they barely interacted at all. He actually spent the evening with Emily Ratajkowski – they were together most of the night and looked very cozy."

Even though both individuals did not leave the party together, it definitely looked like there was a spark between them.

When fans got to know that TB12 and Ratajkowski were glued to each other at the great Hamptons party, they could not stop themselves from posting their reactions to Reddit.

Fans believed that it was "embarrassing" for Kim to "lose" yet another A-list celebrity to Ratajkowski, but they did not like the fact that the seven-time Super Bowl winner was not home and enjoying his time with his children.

They said:

There were many fans who thought that Emily would not be a good partner for Brady.

Additionally, fans pointed out that it was not only awkward news for Kim because she was linked with Brady but also because Emily was seen with the reality TV star's ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Dating life of Tom Brady in 2023

After his highly publicized divorce from his former wife, Gisele Bündchen, fans piqued their interest in the future Hall of Fame QB's dating life. Though there was no big news initially, Tom Brady was linked to a Slovak model, Veronika Rajek.

However, there was no confirmation of their rumors from either side of the party. Then, fans came to know that Tom Brady had put himself on the dating market and was quickly linked with Reese Witherspoon, followed by Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian.

As always, neither party confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Poll : 0 votes