Who is Tom Brady's model admirer, Veronika Rajek? All you need to know about Patriots icon's superfan

Veronika Rajek, a supermodel from Slovakia, gained popularity when she attended a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game versus the New Orleans Saints in December 2022 and declared her admiration for Tom Brady.

She uploaded a picture of herself sporting a Brady jersey.

"I saw the LEGEND," the post's caption read. "Show me someone who doesn't love Brady if you ask me again whether I do. Even his critics love him because they understand how great he is. Tom Brady, thank you for an amazing performance."

Since then, she has gained nearly 2 million fans, who have been charmed by her content.

Veronika Rajek started modeling in Europe when she was a teenager and now has a sizable Instagram following.

To the astonishment of her fans, she currently resides in Mexico where she enjoys sunlight while sharing photographs on social media.

She discussed her career goals in a lengthy interview with The U.S. Sun:

"Because I am 5 ft 11 ins, 57 kg, and work hard, my goal has always been to be a secret model."

Rajek participated in Miss Slovakia when she was 19 and, as a young girl, she had a variety of modeling role models. The Slovakian remarked Naomi Campbell is one of them.

Rajek, who celebrated her 27th birthday in February, has modeled for companies such as Wang, Blumarine, and Dolce and Gabbana.

Are Tom Brady and Veronika Rajek dating?

One of Tom Brady's Instagram posts apparently received the comment "So beautiful" from Veronika Rajek. This fueled rumors of a relationship between the Slovakian model and the legendary New England Patriots quarterback.

Rajek is in fact married to bobsledder Viktor Rajek. Victor took part in the two-man and four-man competitions at the 2006 Winter Olympics. Additionally, he is the proprietor of Bier and Bierli in Vienna.

Viktor also holds a business degree from the University of Akron in Ohio.

It is even unconfirmed if Tom Brady and Veronika Rajek have ever interacted.

Following his high-profile divorce with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, the future Hall of Famer has not stated if he is dating anyone.

Veronika Rajek declined to mention Brady in an interview recently about her future intentions:

"My biggest desire right now is to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. These days, they occasionally make use of people who don't play any sports, therefore I feel qualified to be a Sports Illustrated model."

