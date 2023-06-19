Veronika Rajek, best known for becoming one of Tom Brady's most ardent supporters during his final days in the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is universally agreed to be one of the most beautiful women in the world.

But recent events have left the model social media influencer, and former beauty pageant contestant disfigured and disoriented.

On Sunday, Rajek was involved in an e-scooter accident in Milan, Italy, where she is currently having her European vacation. She posted her injuries on an Instagram Story with the following caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Not a best day of my life"

The injuries Veronika Rajek sustained after an accident in Italy (images via Instagram)

When did Veronika Rajek become a Tom Brady superfan?

Veronika Rajek first garnered widespread attention in December 2022, when she posted images and a video of herself watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game while wearing Tom Brady's jersey on Instagram. The caption read:

"I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐🏈❤️‍🔥 @tombrady thank you for an amazing show 🏈🔥 #GOATFOREVER"

One may think she became an NFL (and Tom Brady) fan only then, but speaking to The US Sun the following month, she revealed that this was not the case, as she started supporting him at Super Bowl LI in 2016-17:

"I felt like a fortune teller. That game was the best all-time for me, and I was full of hope until the end. I knew the GOAT wouldn't lose easily and told everyone I was watching with, 'You will see, it is Brady.'"

"And then when the Patriots turned the engines on, the room went quiet and it was so funny to see everyone's faces."

Who is Tom Brady dating nowadays?

After his split from Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady decided to focus on football, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFC South title despite an 8-9 record, the first losing season of his career. But he and his team went down in the Wild Card Round against the Dallas Cowboys, and he retired "for good" at the beginning of February.

Now with football firmly behind him, Brady has resumed his quest for love. Sources told Radar Online last month that he was now dating an unidentified "blonde-haired superstar", but it is neither Rajek nor actress Reese Witherspoon. However, pop star Taylor Swift is a safe guess.

Poll : 0 votes