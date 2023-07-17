NFL fans have ridiculed Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons after tweeting his comments about the football-themed Netflix documentary series "Quarterback."

The two-time First Team All-Pro defensive player initially tweeted:

"Been watching this QB show! Super fire!Pat and Kirk two different worlds but two great competitors! Major respect!! Young athletes even myself is should take in the most important thing and that is routine!! Great great habits that fit you and be great! Their routines are fire!"

Then, Mavs Film Room co-founder Jay Appaji replied:

"Surprised you haven’t complained about the price of Netflix yet"

The former Penn State standout responded:

"My mom still Pays for my phone bill and Netflix brother! Save what you can ! #mommasboy"

This admission led another Twitter user to comment:

"We need to evaluate that brain."

Another one reacted:

“Pathetic”

Here are other comments regarding Micah Parsons' shocking revelation.

Micah Parsons signed a four-year, $17 million contract after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. After two seasons, he has earned $11.8 million of that fully guaranteed deal, per Spotrac. That amount of money should be enough for him to get even the highest cell phone plan available in the United States.

He can also pay for any Netflix plan available, the highest of which is the Premium plan, worth $19.99 monthly, per the streaming platform's website.

But there's no shame in saving wherever he can because he doesn't get the entire amount reflected on his contract. His agent, David Mulugheta, gets a portion of his salary. Likewise, he has to pay taxes, further reducing his take-home pay.

Therefore, Parsons took home about half of his earnings that Spotrac shared. While roughly $5.5 million is still a significant amount, he is playing the long game to be financially stable for good. After all, a 2015 study revealed that almost 80 percent of NFL players go broke three years after playing in the NFL.

Despite the deductions, the two-time Pro Bowl bought his mother, Sherese Parsons, a home last 2021.

Micah Parsons' laundry list of rants

Appaji's comment to Micah Parsons' original tweet did not come out of the blue. The outspoken linebacker uses his Twitter account to share his thoughts.

One is the disapproval over his 74 change of direction rating in Madden 23. He received an 88 overall rating, tied for seventh-highest among NFL linebackers.

He also urged the producers of the Fast & Furious movies to stop making them because it won't be the same without Paul Walker. Walker passed away on November 2013 after sustaining multiple injuries from a single-vehicle collision.

He also called Universal Studios a rip-off because visitors must pay for three theme parks. Micah Parsons is thrift to provide everything his son needs.

But a massive payday is coming if he continues to perform as he did in his first two NFL seasons, tallying 26.5 sacks.

Matching or improving his numbers should make it a no-brainer for the Dallas Cowboys to pick up his fifth-year option. Parsons is also eligible for a multi-year contract extension after the 2023 season.

