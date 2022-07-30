"That’s cap" - Cowboys' Micah Parsons not happy with his Madden 23 rating

Micah Parsons is one of the best linebackers in football, coming off an incredible rookie year in which he was a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, and the defensive rookie of the year.

Madden 23 has been releasing its ratings ahead of the mid-August release of the latest entry in the videogame franchise. As usual, there have been quite a few controversies with the ratings, and fans aren't happy with some of them.

Some players aren't happy with some of their ratings, either. Parsons took to Twitter to complain about one of his individual ratings.

Parsons received an 88 overall rating, which is not bad. However, he finds himself below several other linebackers, including:

Fred Warner, 94 overall Demario Davis, 93 overall Lavonte David, 92 overall Bobby Wagner, 91 overall Darius Leonard, 90 overall Roquan Smith, 89 overall Eric Kendricks, 88 overall (tied with Parsons)

Parsons tweeted about his change of direction rating, which was a rather paltry 74.

He made plays all over the field last season, showcasing his ability to change direction. It's something he thinks Madden missed poorly on.

This year, Madden has introduced a ratings hotline. Fans can call in and make their case for a player to have their ratings changed. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker asked his fans to try and help him out in that category.

Madden 23: Surprising ratings like Micah Parsons' 89

89 overall isn't bad at all, but it's a tough pill to swallow for someone who was an All-Pro linebacker last year. That alone suggests he was one of the two best linebackers in football, so seventh-best in Madden is a bit of a surprise.

The wide receivers list has only one big surprise on it. DeAndre Hopkins is absolutely one of the best receivers in football, but he's coming off a season in which he played just 10 games and recorded less than 600 yards. Hopkins at 96 and the fourth-best receiver is a surprise.

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey are both coming off injury-riddled seasons. When healthy, they are probably the two best backs in the NFL, but placing them at 97 (Henry, first) and 96 (McCaffrey, tied for second) coming off seasons with a lot of missed time is an interesting choice.

Washington Football Team v Carolina Panthers

Tom Brady is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks in the league, even at nearly 45 years old. However, Aaron Rodgers is the reigning MVP, so the fact that Brady edged him out for the top spot is a surprise.

