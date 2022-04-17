"Had the time of my life" - Micah Parsons spotted celebrating with Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irwin after Errol Spencer's KO win

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin were in the house Saturday night for the prize fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas.

The fight was held at the AT&T Stadium, which also serves as the home of Dallas Cowboys. Spence stopped Ugas in the 10th round to add the latter's WBA welterweight title to the WBC and IBF titles that he already has.

After the fight, Parsons and Irvin celebrated with the victor and even got the chance to hold some of Spence's championship belts.

Parsons can only hope that his Cowboys can yield the same result as Spence did on Saturday night by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2022-23 NFL season.

Will the Dallas Cowboys return to the Super Bowl after 25 years?

Quarterback Dak Prescott (4)

Despite several key losses this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys are in prime position to make a strong run at the 2022 Super Bowl. The NFC East will once again be void of the talent of many other divisions.

The team returns with quarterback Dak Prescott, running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, and CeeDee Lamb on offense. The defense hopes to remain as one of the top units in the league as they return star linebacker Micah Parsons and star defensive back Trevon Diggs.

As a rookie in 2021, Parsons made the All-Pro team and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. He came in second all-time in sacks for a rookie with 13, behind only the Tennessee Titans edge rusher Jevon Kearse in 1999.

Diggs led the league with 11 interceptions and was also named to the All-Pro team in only his second year.

The team will also look to have defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence healthy for an entire season to pair with Parsons, to put pressure on opposing offenses.

Two of the most underrated members for the Cowboys are Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, who are the offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.

The two were hot prospects for open coaching vacancies at the end of the 2021 season, but are each now back in the fold.

Dallas Cowboys Network @TheCowboysNet BREAKING: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has informed teams he will remain in Dallas as their Defensive Coordinator. ✭ #dallascowboys BREAKING: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has informed teams he will remain in Dallas as their Defensive Coordinator. ✭ #dallascowboys https://t.co/gQwEjShDLr

Both Moore and Quinn now have an even more daunting task ahead of them this season with the losses of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson on offense, and Randy Gregory on the defensive side.

But with Prescott as the quarterback and a still relatively weak division, the sky is the limit for Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

