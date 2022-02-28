“They obviously don’t see the vision I see” - Micah Parsons says he's lobbied to play offense for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys' Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons wants to add to his game this coming season. "How?" you may ask. He wants to play on offense.

NFL @NFL



’s rookie season was nothing short of spectacular. Defensive Rookie of the Year. First-team All-Pro. @MicahhParsons11 ’s rookie season was nothing short of spectacular. Defensive Rookie of the Year. First-team All-Pro.@MicahhParsons11’s rookie season was nothing short of spectacular. 🌟 https://t.co/c6edJVYcp9

The linebacker has informed the Cowboys coaching staff that he wants to be a part of their offensive plans next year.

While on Rich Eisen's podcast, Parsons was asked if he wanted to play on offense. Here is how the conversation went:

“Do you want to play offense?’ Eisen said. “Would you do that?”

“Yeah,” Micah Parsons said with no hesitation.

“Have you suggested this to Mike McCarthy?”

“Yeah.”

"And what did they say?"

Micah Parsons gave a long pause, then said:

“They obviously… don’t see the vision I see.”

There is one clear reason why the Cowboys coaching staff would hesitate to pull the trigger on this deal -- the fear of Micah Parsons getting injured.

Parsons was the Cowboys' best defender last year with 84 tackles and 13 sacks. Losing him to an injury for a long time would be a major blow to the Cowboys defense.

But maybe the Cowboys can compromise. Maybe they can put him on special teams and let him run back a few kicks. Parsons wouldn't be the first Cowboy to play offense and defense.

Micah Parsons wants to be the next Deion Sanders

Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens

Many people may not know or may have forgotten that Cowboys great Deion Sanders once played defense and offense.

Sanders was a defensive back for the Cowboys in the 90s, but he also played on special teams and played a little wide receiver, too.

He was a dangerous weapon on both sides of the ball. Sanders was, also, a two-star athlete when he was with the Atlanta Falcons.

TodayInSports @TodayInSports3



#TodayInSports #MLB #NFL



Today in 1992, HOFer Deion Sanders suits up for both the Atlanta Falcons & Atlanta Braves on the same day. Today in 1992, HOFer Deion Sanders suits up for both the Atlanta Falcons & Atlanta Braves on the same day. #TodayInSports #MLB #NFL https://t.co/gP5CmdaeVK

Sanders played baseball as well. Once upon a time, Sanders played in the outfield for the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves.

He even tried to play a football game and a baseball game in one day. On Oct 11, 1992, Sanders, who had suited up with the Falcons in their game against the Dolphins in Miami in the afternoon, made it to the Braves versus the Pirates in Pittsburgh that evening, but, even though he suited up, he didn't get to play.

Another two-star athlete was Bo Jackson. Bo Jackson played football and baseball while he was at Auburn. When the Heisman winner moved on to the NFL to play for the L.A. Raiders, he also played in the outfield for the Kansas City Royals and was on his way to having a promising career in both until a hip injury eventually ended his career.

Back in the early years of the NFL, lots of players were two-way players, but you hardly see it nowadays. If the Cowboys do decide to let Parsons do both, that would be a scary thought for other NFL teams.

Edited by Windy Goodloe