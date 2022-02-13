"Everyone loves to see you lose" - Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb taken aback by abhorrent hate towards Cowboys

Apparently, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb had no clue how hated the Dallas Cowboys are by many NFL fans, but they soon found out. The Cowboys are hated by a lot of fans for various reasons, but it still was a shock to the two. The pair talked about fans' hatred of Dallas with Pro Football Talk, saying:

"I knew, but I didn’t really know,” Parsons said. “But I didn’t know like Dallas was like Dallas. I didn’t know we had that much hate. . . I didn’t know all that came with it.”

Lamb took fans' hatred of Dallas in stride, saying:

“Everyone loves to see you lose,” Lamb said. “It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

One of the franchise's biggest haters is Stephen A. Smith. Smith never misses an opportunity on his show "First Take" to take shots at the team. He, especially, enjoys doing it after they lose a game.

Smith was incredibly happy after Dallas lost to San Fransicio in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

Another NFL commentator who also hates Dem Boyz is Shannon Sharpe. Like Smith, Sharpe likes to make fun of the franchise, especially when they lose.

🕳 @EvryBodyH8sWhip Let me allow footballs favorite Uncle my guy @ShannonSharpe to ask the question that many @dallascowboys fans and there delusional base don’t wanna hear. Let me allow footballs favorite Uncle my guy @ShannonSharpe to ask the question that many @dallascowboys fans and there delusional base don’t wanna hear. https://t.co/6dAauipKEO

Why are the Dallas Cowboys hated so much?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

For a team like Dem Boyz that is so hated, they are talked about a lot. Even several weeks after their loss to the 49ers, they have been the topic of conversation on several sports networks.

Still, why is Dallas hated so much? Well, first of all, one answer is their history. When NFL films named them "America's Team" that seemed to set fans of other teams off, and they haven't gotten over it to this day.

Another reason is the winning. Despite not having won a Super Bowl in almost 30 years, Dallas does have five Super Bowl trophies, which Cowboys fans like to point out any time a Dallas hater starts talking trash.

Maybe, the main reason why Dallas is hated so much is because of owner Jerry Jones. Jones loves the spotlight. He never shies away from it and has never met a camera he didn't like.

Jones is arrogant and boastful about a team that hasn't won much over the years, and that is probably why so many fans hate the team. However, despite that, they are still a very popular franchise that has fans across the globe.

Also Read Article Continues below

Their games bring in high ratings, and their merchandise still sells well, too. So, love or hate them, Dallas is still one of the most talked about teams in the NFL.

Edited by Windy Goodloe