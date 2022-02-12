WATCH: Micah Parsons' son steals the show at annual NFL awards show with cute moment 

It was a night to remember for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons as he received the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, but his moment might have been stolen early in the evening by his three-year-old son.

Micah Parsons' three-year-old son Malcolm, who was dressed up like his famous father, played with the microphone and occasionally interjected as his dad gave his interview on the red carpet. While looking absolutely adorable, Malcolm did manage to answer a few questions and stated that his dad was "the fastest."

Micah Parsons was one of the main reasons for the Dallas Cowboys resurgence on defense in the 2021 season.

During his acceptance speech, Micah Parsons thanked Cowboys fans for their support.

"This is all incredible. Thank you to Cowboys Nation," Parsons said during his acceptance speech. "Y'all really believed in me. I couldn't be more thankful."

Micah Parsons was the 12th overall pick by the Cowboys out of Penn State. Parsons ended the season with 84 tackles and 13 sacks.

Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn praised his young star.

"For a guy to have that kind of production when you're not playing the position full-time, I think that speaks to where his future is going from tackles for loss and sacks and impact plays," Quinn said back in January. "We plan on him being an excellent player here for a long time, and I thought just to kick it off in that fashion for him has been a remarkable start to it."

"He's hungry for it, which is nice because not everybody can handle that kind of versatility and not only at any part of your career, but especially as a rookie. So I definitely tip my hat to him."

Micah Parsons is not the only great Dallas Cowboys defensive player

Micah Parsons had some big shoes to fill when he became a Dallas Cowboy. The Cowboys may be known more for their players on the offensive side of the ball, but some of their defensive players throughout the team's history have made some noise as well.

Like Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, who played with the team during their heyday in the 90s. Sanders started his career with the Atlanta Falcons and won his first Super Bowl title with the San Fransicio 49ers, but a year later, he joined the Cowboys and helped them win a Super Bowl, as well.

Another Cowboys defensive great who took the same route as Sanders was Charles Haley. Haley left the 49ers for the Cowboys, too, winning a championship with both.

Haley is known for his intense play on the field, which Parsons has shown himself. He has some big shoes to fill on the field, and so far, it looks like he may live up to the hype.

