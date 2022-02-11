"We thought we were headed in the right direction" - Dak Prescott still upset with Cowboys' loss to 49ers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott still hasn't gotten over his team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Cowboys were on their home turf, but failed to deliver, ending their previously promising season.

An excellent regular season for the Cowboys had fans excited for the team, which boasted one of the league's most potent offenses paired with an improved defense. Dallas looked set to make a Super Bowl run, but that didn't come to fruition.

Prescott was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday and he made his disappointment very clear after the premature end to his team's season.

“We were expecting to go so much further… This (Cowboys) team was one that, we had everything. We thought we were headed in the right direction and doing everything we needed to do.”

Another failed season for Prescott and Cowboys

The Cowboys, despite being knocked out of the playoffs in the wildcard round, still had a good season. They won the division, finishing the campaign with a 12-5 record, and were the number three seed entering the playoffs.

Dan Quinn transformed the defense from one of the worst in league history in 2020, to a solid, middle of the pack defense this year. Prescott threw for over 4,000 passing yards, 37 touchdowns (Cowboys record) and just 10 interceptions. But the team's postseason struggles continue to haunt them.

Despite having one of the most potent attacks in the league, Dallas was often found stuttering. This was highlighted in Week 8, when they were down 19-0 after three quarters at home to Denver. Another example came in Week 10, when they only scored nine points against the Chiefs.

Despite winning six out of their last seven games, Dallas still struggled on offense. These offensive struggles culminated in their eventual loss to the 49ers in the playoffs.

This is perhaps why Prescott is having such a hard time dealing with the loss. Everything was set up for the Cowboys to progress, with a great offense and a good defense. Unfortunately, they stumbled as they often do, and Dak, much like the entire fanbase, was left ruing another missed opportunity.

