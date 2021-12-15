"Not a top 10 quarterback" - Skip Bayless feels Dak Prescott is not the answer for Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are stuttering along. Since their 20-16 win over the Vikings back on the first of November, the Cowboys have gone 3-2, with Prescott struggling.

Two consecutive defeats to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders saw the Cowboys' Super Bowl stocks plummet. On Sunday, Dallas raced out to a 24-0 lead against Washington before the home team stormed back to make it a game.

The Cowboys were far from perfect, Skip Bayless of Fox Sports' Undisputed stated that, while Dak is getting paid like a top quarterback, of late, he has not been playing like one, and it is a problem.

“So, he's not a top 10 quarterback, but he's making top one money," Bayliss said. "So, what do I know about Dak Prescott, living and dying with him as I have? He had one consistent year, and it was his rookie year when Zeke was dominating the National Football League."

Prescott and Cowboys continue to struggle

After their bounce-back game against the Falcons, where Prescott and the Cowboys offense put up 43 points, they have stuttered along, not putting together consistent football.

Since his comeback from a calf injury he sustained at New England in the overtime win, Dak has thrown for just eight touchdowns and six interceptions with two coming against Washington on Sunday.

Given the weapons that the Cowboys possess in Amari Cooper, Ceedee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the offense can put up points. But over the last couple of games, there have been too many three-and-outs for Dallas, which allowed Washington back into the game on Sunday.

Prescott's stats for the year make for OK reading, throwing 24 touchdowns to ten interceptions along with 3,381 passing yards. But it is the inconsistency that is troubling Cowboys fans, and against the better teams in the post-season, Dallas will be found wanting.

With Pollard potentially out for the year and Elliott hobbling on his knee, it is up to Prescott to throw the Cowboys to victory. While he has shown that in the past, his recent form suggests that he might not be able to. With the defense playing incredibly well, it is the offense that is Mike McCarthy's biggest problem, including his expensive quarterback.

