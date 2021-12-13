Watch: "It's a BYOB affair" - Dallas Cowboys do the most Cowboys thing imaginable by flying in their own benches to Washington

The Dallas Cowboys are known for being a little different. But on Sunday against NFC East division rival Washington, the Cowboys took it up a level.

When teams travel, they like home comforts. Whether it be equipment, computers or any other ammenity, most of it is reasonably routine for NFL teams. However for Dallas, they brought something rather unusual.

Speaking on NFL GameDay, Rich Eisen let viewers know why the opposition benches looked a little different.

“Cowboys and Washington Football Team, it’s a BYOB affair, bring your own benches," Eisen said.

"They brought their own benches, I don’t know if they drove it out on Jerry’s bus or flew it out but the Cowboys bought their benches so Washington Football Team fans will see the star,” Eisen said.

For whatever reason, the Dallas Cowboys wanted to bring their own benches for the away trip to Washington. This is rather out of the ordinary, but when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, they do like to be a little unique.

Whether they did not like the benches that were already at the stadium or whether Dallas just wanted to bring along a sense of familiarity, it was certainly an odd look on the sidelines. It forced Washington fans to have to see the Cowboys star in their stadium for the clash on Sunday.

For the most part, bringing their own benches seemed to do the trick for the Cowboys as they were dominant for the first three quarters, racing out to a 24-0 lead through the third quarter before Washington reached paydirt.

The fourth quarter was where the game took a turn as Dallas could not get anything going and the home side piled on the pressure, scoring 12 points to zero to make it a tense finish.

Luckily, the Cowboys were able to settle and thanks to a fumble by Kyle Allen, Dallas recovered the ball and proceeded to kneel away the remaining seconds of the game to secure their ninth win of the season.

Mitchell Tischler @Mitch_Tischler As if the #Cowboys couldn’t be any more contemptible, they flew in their own sideline benches for the game … first time and only team that’s ever done that at FedEx … wild #WashingtonFootball As if the #Cowboys couldn’t be any more contemptible, they flew in their own sideline benches for the game … first time and only team that’s ever done that at FedEx … wild #WashingtonFootball https://t.co/Qu46kPmP5P

Regardless of the outcome of this matchup, the attention pre and post-game was on the Cowboys' bizarre decision to bring their own team benches into Washington's stadium. Whether it irked the home team remains to be seen but it certainly added another layer to a bitter rivalry as Dak Prescott and "America's Team" ran out 27-20 winners.

