"That's one of the answers, better routes" - Jerry Jones bashes Dallas Cowboys WRs for poor performances

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is no stranger to the media spotlight. He is the only owner who is engaging with media on a constant basis to the extent of doing a weekly radio show.

The Cowboys have been up and down over the last month, going 2-2 with their latest 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints. Dallas were clunky, to say the least, with several throws from Dak Prescott off the mark along with plenty of three-and-outs.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones gave what he thought was the reason behind the Cowboys' stuttery offense when asked if Prescott was fully healthy. Somewhat surprisingly, Jones laid the blame on the receiving corps.

"Yes. The thing that you're seeing sometimes when the pass looks errant is because the receiver, for instance, ran the wrong route, cut it off two yards shorter... That's one of the answers, better routes," Jones said.

The fact that Jones has said this on radio is not ideal for the Cowboys locker room. Not one to bite his tongue, Jones has essentially expressed that Dak Prescott is not at fault at all.

This is far from true as seen during a play from the Kansas City Chiefs game, in which Michael Gallup beat his defender on a go route with clear grass ahead of him, only for Prescott to overthrow him by a couple of yards.

What Jones' comments can do is divide the locker room, and that is something that can derail any football team. While Jones might have a point regarding receivers running the wrong routes and stopping short on them, other times Prescott has had a receiver open and has still missed them.

After John's comments, players like Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup now know that they are being blamed for the way the offense is going, and not Dak Prescott.

Dallas face a tricky end to the season, facing a resurgent Washington Football Team twice in three weeks before meeting the NFC's best team in Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

