Is Jerry Jones setting the table to hire Dan Quinn as Cowboys HC?

The Dallas Cowboys' season didn't end as owner Jerry Jones would have wanted; with his beloved team lifting the Lombardi trophy once more. It was something that looked like a possibility as they entered the post-season as the No. 3 seed in the NFC after clinching the NFC East with a 12-5 record.

Then came the disappointment of the Wild Card game which saw the Cowboys lose in dramatic fashion 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers. It was an ugly loss that fueled rumors that head coach Mike McCarthy would be fired and that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn would leave for various head coaching jobs.

Neither was the case and it was announced McCarthy and Quinn would return in their respective roles in 2022, with Quinn being signed to a multi-year extension.

Could this mean that Jones has already selected his next head coach should McCarthy fail next season?

Jones did not offer McCarthy any public support when his job came under scrutiny, but he described this as a strategic decision because he didn't want to "influence the balance of those interested in Dan."

What does this mean for the Cowboys coaching staff and their future?

While speaking to the Dallas Morning News, Jones spoke about building on the success this coaching staff has had this season, while looking to improve certain positions underneath the role of coordinator. He said:

"My goal was to keep the continuity of this group together. We met many times face to face with Dan, myself and Mike, to coordinate and talk with him. We were very much in a competitive environment because we felt Dan did have the opportunity to be a HC."

Jones was quick to deny that he had any part in Sean Payton's decision to leave the New Orleans Saints, and while he did label Payton an outstanding coach, he wasn't in any plans to be on the Cowboys coaching staff.

Sean Payton recently stepped down after 16 years as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Jones continued with the following about his current coaching staff:

"For me and Mike, we were looking at the whole staff, trying to keep continuity and build on it. When Dan has the ability to look at the menu the way he did, it's a compliment to Mike, to Dallas and our organization that he turned down head coaching opportunities to stay as a coordinator."

The objective for Jones, McCarthy, Quinn and the Cowboys is to get back to the playoffs next season as the bare minimum. With such a talented roster and sound coaching unit, the franchise could make a run for a potential Super Bowl next time around.

