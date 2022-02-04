WATCH: Micah Parsons beats Tyreek Hill, Nick Chubb and Trevon Diggs in 40-yard race

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has beaten the fastest man in the NFL in a 40-yard dash.

As part of the Pro Bowl skills competition, Parsons was drawn alongside Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill (the league's fastest athlete), Browns running back Nick Chubb and fellow Cowboy Trevon Diggs.

The rookie linebacker won the race, but it should be noted that Hill did stumble a little as the race started. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old Parsons could not hold back his laughter following the conclusion of the race.

Watch below:

The NFL community knows just what an incredible athlete Parsons is. The fact that he beat out Nick Chubb, a running back, speaks volumes of the kind of physical prowess the linebacker possesses. While the race was just for fun, Parsons did admit in a post-race chat that Hill is the fastest in the league. However, he added, he does want an increase in his Madden speed.

“I know he ain't out here coming to bring his best, he just played a couple of days ago, he’s the fastest man in the league,” Parsons said. “I’m just happy to be somewhere in the middle, I do want the Madden 95-speed though."

NFL @NFL



Micah Parsons really did that @MicahhParsons11



: "I do want a Madden 95-speed though."Micah Parsons really did that #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN "I do want a Madden 95-speed though."Micah Parsons really did that 😂 @MicahhParsons11 📺: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN https://t.co/vML00HLEhp

Micah Parsons had a great rookie season for Dallas

The 22-year-old linebacker had a breakout year for the Cowboys as he surpassed the franchise rookie record for sacks, a milestone previously owned by DeMarcus Ware.

Parsons' total of 13 sacks was also just 1.5 shy of the all-time rookie record set by Jevon Kearse (14.5 sacks). His versatility is what has proved to be one of his biggest weapons for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The 22-year-old can be used on the edge to rush the passer or as a linebacker who can be split out into coverage. Often used as a pass rusher with DeMarcus Lawrence out, Parsons put up sacks at will in his debut season.

He recorded multiple sacks twice this season and had a total of 30 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and a huge 20 tackles for loss as he was a star along the Cowboys' defensive line.

Also Read Article Continues below

With his showing in the 40-yard sprint, Parsons has showcased the speed that makes him so difficult to combat against for defensive coordinators across the league.

Edited by Piyush Bisht