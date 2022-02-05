NFL Rumors: Cowboys expected to cut former Pro Bowl wide out Amari Cooper 

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of sorting out their roster for next season, and according to an insider, that may include Amari Cooper.

The 26-year-old receiver is seemingly on the outs, according to Bobby Belt of Dallas' 105.3 The Fan, after he suggested that the writing is on the wall for Cooper to be released by the Cowboys.

Belt was asked a question on Twitter regarding the playing future of Cooper and stated that he gets the feeling that the situation is heading towards the receiver being cut, alluding to Stephen Jones' latest comments. It is also interesting to note that Belt mentioned star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence as another player who could be on his way out.

“Feels like this is where things are heading,” Belt tweeted in response to the question. “Stephen [Jones] sounded like he was laying the foundation for it this week, and a number of people connected to the decisions are anticipating it to come to fruition. Both players are still stars and wouldn’t be unemployed for very long.”

Could Dallas cut Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence?

Given the history of Jerry Jones and his organization, there is a real possibility that both Cooper and Lawrence could be forced to find new homes next season. Even if it does seem unfathomable that two stars on opposite sides of the ball would leave in the same offseason.

The biggest reason for the two players potentially being cut or traded is due to the Cowboys' salary cap issues. The team is currently $21,689,885 over the cap for next season, making them the third worst in the league behind Green Bay ($50,790,970) and the New Orleans Saints ($75,993,406).

Jerry Jones has always been one to restructure contracts for players to fit under the cap and he may have to work his magic again, perhaps with the thought that Dak Prescott's deal could be redone so that both players could remain with the team.

If Prescott's deal is reshaped, it will save around $16 million according to a team source as per CowboysSI.com. That restructure alone brings the Cowboys down to just over $5 million left to work out. That could mean that one or both of Cooper and Lawrence remain in Dallas.

Stephen Jones spoke to reporters at the Senior Bowl in Alabama and stated that the team may not be able to keep all the players it wants due to the salary cap.

"We're going to have to make some tough decisions," he said. We're not going to be able to keep everybody we'd like to keep. That's part of it. The cap is a real thing."

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the salary cap: "We're going to have to make some tough decisions. We're not going to be able to keep everybody we'd like to keep. That's part of it. The cap is a real thing." Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the salary cap: "We're going to have to make some tough decisions. We're not going to be able to keep everybody we'd like to keep. That's part of it. The cap is a real thing."

