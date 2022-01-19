3 possible landing spots for Amari Cooper in 2022

Amari Cooper signed a five-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys prior to the 2020 season worth $100 million dollars. The catch is that only the first two years of the contract were fully guaranteed from signing. The remaining three years only become guaranteed after the 2022 NFL season begins.

That means the Cowboys have the option to cut Cooper this offseason, prior to the start of the 2022 season, with limited financial penalties. There would be no guaranteed money remaining and just six million in dead cap money. If the Cowboys keep Cooper for the 2022 season, the remaining three years and 60 million dollars would all be guaranteed.

With Michael Gallup set to become a free agent this offseason, it will be interesting to see what the Cowboys do with Cooper. Cutting or trading him would take care of their current cap issue, which they are set to be about 20 million over the salary cap this year. If the Cowboys do, in fact, move on from him, here are three potential landing spots.

Possible destinations for Amari Cooper if the Dallas Cowboys move on from him

#1 - Cleveland Browns

Since moving on from Odell Beckham Jr., the Cleveland Browns have had a major hole at wide receiver. No player on their current roster exceeded 600 receiving yards in the 2021 NFL season. Jarvis Landry is a very capable wide receiver, but the Browns need more at the position. They will likely be in the market for one this offseason, and they have nearly $30 million in available cap space.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys WR Amari Cooper has three years left on his current contract, but the team could choose to part ways to create extra cap space this offseason.



Cooper when asked about being back next season: “I don’t make those decisions. I honestly don’t know, but hopefully.” Cowboys WR Amari Cooper has three years left on his current contract, but the team could choose to part ways to create extra cap space this offseason. Cooper when asked about being back next season: “I don’t make those decisions. I honestly don’t know, but hopefully.”

#2 - New England Patriots

The one thing missing from the Patriots to make them a complete team is a top wide receiver. Amari Cooper will provide them with that. It would also give Mac Jones a true weapon to work with, which could help his development as a quarterback. The rest of their offensive support cast is solid, but adding a true number one receiver could elevate the Patriots to the next level.

Jeff Cavanaugh @JC1053 "I feel like Amari Cooper's gone. That's just a sense I get, nobody's told me that." - @BobbyBeltTX "I feel like Amari Cooper's gone. That's just a sense I get, nobody's told me that." - @BobbyBeltTX

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman Jr. was excellent for the Colts this season, recording 88 receptions for 1,082 yards. The problem is that no other player on their roster exceeded 40 receptions or 400 receiving yards. Adding Amari Cooper would give the Colts another weapon in the passing game that they are missing right now. They can afford him, as they will have over $40 million in available cap space.

