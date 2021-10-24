3 teams that would benefit from making a trade for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has played in 12 games over the last two seasons, recording 39 receptions for 545 yards and three touchdowns. That is far below his usual production.

In his first season with the Browns, he recorded 74 receptions for 1035 yards and four touchdowns. Odell Beckham Jr. was even more productive in four of his five seasons with the New York Giants.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII The Browns need to trade OBJ because they don’t feature him, some games they don’t even try to throw it to him, their QBs don’t seem to be able to sync up with him on the deep ball or any other route. He is wayyy to talented to be this poorly utilized. Oh and now he is hurt 🤦🏾‍♂️ The Browns need to trade OBJ because they don’t feature him, some games they don’t even try to throw it to him, their QBs don’t seem to be able to sync up with him on the deep ball or any other route. He is wayyy to talented to be this poorly utilized. Oh and now he is hurt 🤦🏾‍♂️

The numbers have dropped for a few different reasons. Odell Beckham Jr. does not feature as much as he used to because of the run-heavy system of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

OBJ has also battled through injuries. If the Browns decide to trade him, his services could be more helpful with a different team. His current cap hit is nearly 16 million dollars this season.

3 Teams that could use Odell Beckham Jr.

#1 - Green Bay Packers

Odell Beckham Jr. would be a perfect fit with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense. He could be the number two wide receiver in an offense that does not really have one.

Davante Adams accounts for almost the entire passing game. OBJ could help spread the field while improving their offense. The targets will likely be available.

Making Preston Smith part of the trade package would free up nearly enough space to fit OBJ under the salary cap. His contract could make this trade possible. Another option for the Packers is to extend Davante Adams and restructure his deal, but that seems highly unlikely to happen right now.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Davante Adams says his uncertain contract situation doesn't change how he feels with a win like Sunday night's in SF. He "savors" victories like that the same as always: "After a game like that, I'm not more emotional because we don't know what's going to happen after this year." Davante Adams says his uncertain contract situation doesn't change how he feels with a win like Sunday night's in SF. He "savors" victories like that the same as always: "After a game like that, I'm not more emotional because we don't know what's going to happen after this year."

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints currently rank 31st in the NFL with 169.4 passing yards per game. Their lack of talent at the wide receiver position is a big reason why. Michael Thomas has still not played this season, but they could still use another one even if he does.

Odell Beckham Jr. would help open things up for their offense. They are hopeful they can make the playoffs and OBJ can assist them in getting there.

The key player to make this trade work financially is safety Marcus Williams. He is currently playing on a franchise tag this season worth over ten million dollars and would likely need to be a part of the deal.

His contract being moved, in combination with the restructure of other players, could free up just enough space for the Saints' to land Odell Beckham Jr.

#3 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are another team seeking a playoff appearance this season but are struggling in the passing game. They rank last in the NFL by a wide margin with just 117.2 passing yards per game.

The Bears should focus on getting rookie quarterback Justin Fields as many weapons as possible to contribute to his development. Odell Beckham Jr. would be a step in the right direction.

The easiest way for the Bears to free up enough cap space for OBJ is by trading or releasing defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. He is 32 years old and currently playing on the last year of his contract.

His cap hit was 12 million dollars in 2021, so either including him in the trade or restructuring his contract makes it work financially.

