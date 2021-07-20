NFL Trade Rumors: Why trading Odell Beckham Jr makes no sense for the Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. may not have become the Hall of Fame receiver everybody expected him to be after his first few seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, but he still is one of the best in the league.

When he was traded to the Cleveland Browns, common sense said this was a mistake on the Giants' part, as Beckham was, and is, incredibly talented. But New York parted ways with him because the team felt he had become a distraction in the locker room.

NFL Network's @RapSheet reports "there is a very real possibility" that #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. does not play for Cleveland in 2021 as the result of a trade.



Beckham Jr.: 72.2 PFF Grade since joining the Browns in 2019 (T-43rd) pic.twitter.com/7EPA0z2cYS — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2020

More than two years after the deal, there are rumors that the Browns may trade the star receiver. While the franchise denied these rumors during the 2020 season, Beckham suffered a torn ACL during Week 7 and there was a fresh set of speculation as to whether he'll see out the three remaining years of his contract with the Browns.

Washington Football Team v Cleveland Browns

Even though he's coming off a severe injury and will be 30 in 2022, it makes no sense for the Browns to trade him. Here's why.

Beckham is still the Cleveland Browns' most talented receiver

Cleveland is stacked with talent on both sides of the ball and should be challenging the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC crown. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is still on his rookie contract, so cap space shouldn't be an issue for the Browns. And since they are contenders, the Browns must acquire as much talent as possible.

Report: #Browns are expected to move on from WR Odell Beckham Jr and trade him this offseason per @RapSheet — G.T Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) November 1, 2020

We saw last year that the Browns could win in a lot of different ways. The offense was heavily reliant on play-action and the run game to grind out results. But it should be noted that Odell is not only Cleveland's most talented receiver but also their best deep threat.

The Browns drafted Anthony Schwartz from Auburn in the third round, and he's a tremendous vertical receiver. But he isn't as talented as Beckham, Jarvis Landry, or even Rashard Higgins, so Cleveland needs someone who can stretch defenses vertically.

Odell Beckham Jr. is the perfect guy to do that.

Trade return won't help the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland is not building anything anymore. They are competing. If they trade Beckham, a receiver who's almost 30 and is coming off an ACL injury, they won't receive much in return.

What will help the Browns more in their quest to win a Super Bowl: a star receiver or a mid-round pick who probably won't be ready to contribute immediately? It's an easy choice.

While Beckham's production hasn't justified his salary, his talent is unquestionable. The Browns need a superstar receiver like Beckham if they intend to hoist the Lombardi trophy.

