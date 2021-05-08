NFL: Did the New York Giants do enough in the offseason to win in 2021?

The New York Giants have been one of the more active teams during the NFL offseason.

With his job on the line, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman did not hold back in free agency, signing some big-name stars. He then shocked NFL insiders, fans, and teams by first trading back in this year’s draft and then nailing the Giants’ draft picks.

While the Giants GM has won plaudits from around the league, there’s still one massive shadow hanging over the Giants as they head into the 2021 NFL season (more on that later).

Let’s take a closer look at the New York Giants’ offseason moves.

New York Giants' Free Agency Success

The Giants secured some game-changing weapons on offense for quarterback Daniel Jones this offseason.

They signed former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract. The wide receiver is a legitimate number one receiving option that the Giants have been sorely missing since trading Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound receiver has had two 1,000-yard seasons in his NFL career and the Giants will be hoping he can bounce back from an injury-plagued 2020 campaign.

Speedy wideout John Ross III was also signed to join a Giants wide receiving core that now features Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and rookie Kadarius Toney.

Gettleman also brought in veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph on a two-year $14 million deal. The two-time Pro Bowler will provide Daniel Jones with a safe pair of hands and is a great backup for starting tight end Evan Engram.

On the defensive side, former Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson comes in to help boost the Giants’ secondary. He is coming off a knee injury but adds postseason experience to the defense.

Dave Gettleman’s Draft Day to remember

Dave Gettleman and the Giants were terrific in the 2021 NFL draft. They moved back twice in the draft, collecting future picks in the process.

They selected explosive wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the 20th pick in the first round of the draft. The slot receiver should immediately help the Giants' offense with his versatility and athleticism.

The Giants added a pash rusher to their defense by picking defensive end Azeez Ojulari in the second round. Ojulari led the SEC in sacks, tackles for a loss and forced fumbles in 2020.

Not only did the Giants draft two impactful players in the first two rounds, they also amassed multiple future draft picks to build on next year.

The franchise defining question at QB

Who is stopping this Giants offense 👀 pic.twitter.com/JOf8VO2wjE — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 2, 2021

As much praise as the New York front office deserves for their draft and free agency signings, it could all be for naught if starting quarterback Daniel Jones does not improve.

Jones was the quarterback of the second-worst offense in the NFL last season. The Giants star also regressed considerably from his breakout rookie year.

In 2019, Jones threw 24 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions and had a quarterback rating (QBR) of 87.1. Last season, he threw just 11 TDs with 10 interceptions and had a QBR of just 80.4.

This upcoming season is a make-or-break for Jones. The front office has surrounded him with an amazing receiving core and now it’s time for him to prove that he is a franchise quarterback.

While the NFC East is not the dumpster fire it was last season, Giants fans will be expecting their team to win the division this season.

If Jones struggles again, the Giants will surely look to sign a new quarterback for the 2022 season.