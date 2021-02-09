NFL Rumors: Cowboys plan on inking long-term deal with Dak Prescott

It's old news that Dak Prescott and NFL side, the Dallas Cowboys haven't seen eye-to-eye regarding the 27-year-old quarterback's contract. The negotiations could soon be coming to a close, though.

The Cowboys are hoping to sign Prescott to a long-term deal before the March 9 franchise-tag deadline. NFL.com's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources.

Prescott has endured multiple surgeries since fracturing his ankle this past season, but that reportedly hasn't stopped the Cowboys in pursuing a new deal with him.

If Dallas doesn't sign Prescott by March 9, it will use the franchise tag on him for $37.7 million to keep him from entering free agency, Pelissero and Rapoport reported.

It would mark the second time the Cowboys have tagged Prescott. They did so last offseason, tying Prescott to the franchise for more than $31.4 million after the two sides couldn't agree on a deal.

If Dallas does indeed sign Dak Prescott to a new contract, it will likely include a massive payout, one rivaling those of the league's other top-paid players.

Dak Prescott has been the Cowboys' franchise quarterback since 2016, but he and the team have struggled in contract negotiations over the past few years, a story much-covered across the NFL.

One of the main issues that led to no deal being made last offseason, and thus the Cowboys franchise-tagging Dak Prescott, reportedly was the length of the contract. Prescott wanted a four-year deal, while Dallas favored a five-year contract.

NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott has only played for Dallas Cowboys in his NFL career

The five-year NFL quarterback has only played for the Cowboys since the franchise drafted him with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

A Louisiana native, Prescott played college football at Mississippi State. He was a standout for the Bulldogs, finishing with the third-most total yards in SEC history and fourth-most touchdowns.

Mississippi State v Alabama

The Cowboys drafted Prescott as the successor to veteran Tony Romo, who Prescott replaced as the team's starter during his rookie season.

Prescott has arguably been successful in his NFL career, having thrown for 17,634 yards, 106 yards and 40 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,314 yards and 24 scores.

Dak Prescott red zone stats since '19:

🔹 26 total TDs

🔹 1 turnover (1 INT)

Dak Prescott's best season so far came in 2019, when he threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. The Cowboys, though, finished at a disappointing 8-8, leading to the firing of coach Jason Garrett.

Dallas hired veteran coach Mike McCarthy to replace Garrett, but amid Dak Prescott's injury, the Cowboys went 6-10 this past season, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year.