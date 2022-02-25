"McCarthy is a dead man walking" - Bart Scott goes off on Dallas Cowboys HC

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has been in the crosshairs of NFL fans ever since the team was ousted in this year's 23-17 Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The final play call of the season was a quarterback draw up the middle of the defense with no timeouts left and seconds ticking away as time expired before the team could try one last play.

ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott has now also chimed in with his thoughts on the future for McCarthy as head coach for the Cowboys.

"McCarthy is a dead man walking because there's nothing that he can do that helps him in this situation," Scott said. "Because guess what? If the defense plays well, it's going to be because of [defensive coordinator] Dan Quinn. If the offense plays well, it's because of [offensive coordinator] Kellen Moore. If they lose and this season is a disaster, it's all Mike McCarthy's fault."

Scott believes that Mike McCarthy is in a lose-lose situation with the team. Dallas must ensure that their head coach is comfortable going into the 2022 NFL season.

Will Mike McCarthy be the head coach of the Cowboys in 2023?

"Absolutely. Very confident." Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan said he expects Mike McCarthy to remain Dallas' head coach.

One day after the 23-17 Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers, rumors about the stability of McCarthy as head coach were flying like saucers.

Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, son of owner Jerry Jones, came out to state (at the time) that he expected McCarthy to return as head coach for next season.

It was very telling that the front office had to release a statement regarding McCarthy's job security, especially considering the results of the game just 24 hours earlier.

The Cowboys were predicted to have a deep playoff run, making it a major disappointment for the team to exit so early.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn did a tremendous job with the unit. Linebacker Micah Parsons was a revelation as he won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors by turning in a historic rookie season, finishing second all-time in sacks for a first-year player with 13.

Dan Quinn has informed teams that he's staying with the #Cowboys, per sources. Six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, who decided he wanted to return to Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl. He should be a hot name again next year.

Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs was also voted to the All-Pro team after capturing 11 interceptions, the most from a player in the league since 1981.

Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore was also an unheralded star as his unit, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, was one of the most prolific in the NFL.

With stars such as CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, it's no surprise that he was a rumored candidate to replace McCarthy (along with Quinn).

With McCarthy returning next season, will he make it to a fourth season in 2023? That depends on how far he can take the team in 2022. A run to the Super Bowl, even if it ends in a loss, would likely call for an extension.

But for America's Team, anything less would be a travesty and perhaps a call for Quinn, Moore, or free agent coach Sean Payton to take over... if they haven't earned head coaching jobs by then.

