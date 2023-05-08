Who are Micah Parsons' parents? All you need to know about Cowboys star's family

Micah Parsons has made a name for himself in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys since his arrival in the league. Coming out of the Penn State Nittany Lions program, Parsons was selected as the 12th overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The outside linebacker became a starter for the Cowboys right from his rookie season. His astonishing performances earned him the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. However, not much is known about the two individuals who have been crucial to his career; his parents.

Know more about Micah Parsons' parents Terrence and Sherese Parsons

Micah Parsons was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to the family of Terrence and Sherese Parsons on May 26, 1999. The linebacker lived with both of his parents, and they've had immense contributions to his football career since he was in high school.

Micah Parsons says his parents are #Cowboys fans.

Terrence and Micah Parsons' marriage produced three children with Micah being the youngest. The Cowboys' edge rusher has an older brother named Terrence Jr. and a sister named Shatara. Shatara previously played basketball for the California University of Pennsylvania.

Terrence Parsons was a US Military officer and a football lover who introduced Micah to the sport. He enrolled him in the late Charles Chisholm-coached pee-wee football, which served as the foundation for his football journey. He currently serves as the head coach of the Harrisburg District School and runs a non-profit organization for underprivileged kids.

Micah Parsons and his mother

Sherese Parsons was also a great supporter of all of her kids. She was crucial to the bold steps they all made in and out of their sporting careers. Sherese actively took care of all parental responsibility for the kids when Terrence was out on military duties. She's also active in the operation of the Parsons Foundation.

Micah Parsons' NFL career so far

The outside linebacker's career got up to a good start. Parsons featured and started in all but one of the Cowboys' 17 regular season games as a rookie in 2021. He recorded 84 total tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and as many passes defended. This earned him the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, AP First-Team All-Pro, and a Pro Bowl honor

Parsons also completed his second season in the NFL with a brilliant performance. He posted 65 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three passes defended. He also scored a touchdown in 17 games for the Cowboys. This also earned the edge rusher another AP First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl appearance.

