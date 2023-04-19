Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons isn't liking the idea of yet another Fast and Furious movie being made. After news became known that the franchise was making its 11th and final movie, Parsons took to social media to have his say.

Parsons stated that enough is enough of the movies being made after actor Paul Walker was tragically killed back in 2013 in a single-vehicle accident. Since Walker's death, another four Fast and Furious movies (including the final installment) have been made, and Parsons doesn't want any more.

"We gotta stop man! They should stopped after fast 7! It’s just not the same without Paul!"

The 11th movie will bring an end to the storied franchise's chapter as fans from all over the world will no doubt be making sure they get to see the final installment of Fast and Furious.

Micah Parsons the leader of Dan Quinn's defense

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys had the fifth-best defense last season in points allowed per game (20.1) and Micah Parsons was a big reason for that. The linebacker-turned-pass rusher was unstoppable at times last season. He ended his second year in the NFL with 13.5 sacks (led team), 13 tackles for loss (led team), quarterback hits (26), and 65 combined tackles (joint fourth).

At one stage, such was Parsons' dominance that he was the run-away leader for Defensive Player of the Year. But an up-and-down finish to the season saw Nick Bosa claim the award.

With Dallas able to bring back the majority of its defensive unit (Carlos Watkins moved to Arizona), Dan Quinn's unit is once again poised to be one of the better ones in the NFL.

After leading the NFL in takeaways in back-to-back seasons, perhaps a third time is on the way. Micah Parsons is the one player opposing offenses must stop from wrecking the game.

The "Lionbacker" is looking forward to an even better 2023 season, despite how he's a little ticked off at the Fast and Furious franchise.

