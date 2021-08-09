Darius Leonard contract: 3 reasons why the Indianapolis Colts star deserves to be the highest-paid LB

The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up a deal with linebacker Darius Leonard that will make him the highest paid player in the league in that position. The news was widely expected and warmly received by Colts fans.

Details of the Darius Leonard contract

The total value of the contract is $99.25 million with $52.5 million guaranteed. He is expected to earn $19.85 million per year in the first three years of the deal, which puts him above Fred Warner as the league's highest paid linebacker.

Darius Leonard became eligible for a contract extension at the end of the 2020 season. He was in the fourth and final year of his current contract, which explains the Indianapolis Colts' willingness to hammer out a deal, even though he's yet to take part in training camp this year due to an ankle injury. However, he is expected to be back soon.

Why Darius Leonard's a big deal

#1 - A leading tackler in the league

Darius Leonard has been named an All-Pro in every year of his career from 2018 to 2020. In 2018, he led the NFL in tackles. Last season, he had a total of 132 tackles, accumulating a total of 416 tackles in his career. Over this period, he has averaged 9.9 tackles per game.

#2 - Amazing versatility

Darius Leonard can cover the entire width of the field and ensure that the offense does not have easy ball-carries. His pass defense tally stands at 22.

He also pressures quarterbacks from time to time, having racked up 15 sacks in his career so far. Seven of them came in his first season in 2018 when he was instrumental in turning the Indianapolis Colts' season around. Having started 1-5, they finished 10-6 and entered the playoffs.

#3 - A master at stopping the rush

Perhaps the biggest strength Darius Leonard has is against the rush. His presence ensures the Indianapolis Colts are not susceptible to rushing attempts through the middle of the field.

In addition to the quantifiable stats above, what sets Darius Leonard apart from many of his peers is his mentality. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and when a reporter asked him about making tackles, he brushed it off, saying he only cares about changing the game.

The Indianapolis Colts will hope their two-time captain keeps leading their defense with the same chutzpah in the years to come.

